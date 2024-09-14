Mix These 2 Trader Joe's Drinks For A Bright And Sunny Mocktail
There's never been a better time to lean into moderation, whether you're going all the way in terms of abstaining from alcohol or just looking for some balance. The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to delicious, refreshing recipes for non-alcoholic cocktails. There's a whole world out there of juices, sparkling waters, syrups, teas, and booze-free beers, wines, and liquors that you can play with to create mocktails that will elevate your get-togethers and feel celebratory in any moment. We're always on the look-out for fresh combinations and ingredients to invigorate our mocktails, and a new irresistible recipe we're happy to get to know requires just two standout offerings from Trader Joe's: tangerine juice and Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu.
The mocktail is a 50/50 blend created by Reddit user CaliRach, and it sounds like a dream for a couple of reasons. For one, the flavors of the juice's tangerine and the sparkling water's coconut and yuzu come together to create a transportive tropical profile, and for another, these two beverages complement each other exceptionally well. Tangerine and yuzu are both bright and tart — tangerine with more punchy sweetness and yuzu with more balanced acidity — while coconut rounds it all out with its own unique sweetness. The juice has a lush, velvety mouthfeel, while the sparkling water zings that up with crisp effervescence. Pour these two in equal parts over ice and you have a thirst-quenching, cheers-worthy delight — bonus points for garnishing with an orange slice, lime wedge, or both.
More easy but delicious two-part Trader Joe's mocktails
Without even looking further than other juices and sparkling waters at Trader Joe's, you can find a ton of options for fun, fruity, delectable mocktails. A great idea for your next party is to put out a few different juices, a variety of sparkling waters, and various fresh fruit slices for garnishes, then let people mix and match. TJ's has an Organic Sparkling Lemon and Strawberry Apple Cider Vinegar Beverage that's one of our favorite non-alcoholic drinks at the grocery chain.
Along with TJ's apple juice, you can whip up a cider and Mimosa-inspired fall mocktail that's especially bright with that lemon and strawberry. Or, get in a Margarita mood by teaming Trader Joe's Organic Jalapeño Limeade with Lime or Plain Sparkling Water for a spicy, sparkling drink. The chain's Watermelon Cucumber Cooler would also be super refreshing with Lime Sparkling Water — a perfect mix of sweet watermelon, earthy and herbaceous cucumber, and tart citrus.
TJ's Cranberry Clementine Sparkling Water, meanwhile, has a beautiful balance of bitterness, sourness, and sweetness that would sing with TJ's grapefruit juice for added brightness and zest. Trader Joe's also has a limited edition Starfruit Sparkling Water, and starfruit is both sweet and sour, calling to mind the flavors of pear, orange, and grape. With some TJ's 100% Red Tart Cherry Juice, you could make a Sangria-style fruit bouquet. And for another sweet-meets-tart home run, try Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Sparkling Water with sweet, earthy, and silky Orange Peach Mango Juice.