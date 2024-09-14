Mix These 2 Trader Joe's Drinks For A Bright And Sunny Mocktail

There's never been a better time to lean into moderation, whether you're going all the way in terms of abstaining from alcohol or just looking for some balance. The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to delicious, refreshing recipes for non-alcoholic cocktails. There's a whole world out there of juices, sparkling waters, syrups, teas, and booze-free beers, wines, and liquors that you can play with to create mocktails that will elevate your get-togethers and feel celebratory in any moment. We're always on the look-out for fresh combinations and ingredients to invigorate our mocktails, and a new irresistible recipe we're happy to get to know requires just two standout offerings from Trader Joe's: tangerine juice and Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu.

The mocktail is a 50/50 blend created by Reddit user CaliRach, and it sounds like a dream for a couple of reasons. For one, the flavors of the juice's tangerine and the sparkling water's coconut and yuzu come together to create a transportive tropical profile, and for another, these two beverages complement each other exceptionally well. Tangerine and yuzu are both bright and tart — tangerine with more punchy sweetness and yuzu with more balanced acidity — while coconut rounds it all out with its own unique sweetness. The juice has a lush, velvety mouthfeel, while the sparkling water zings that up with crisp effervescence. Pour these two in equal parts over ice and you have a thirst-quenching, cheers-worthy delight — bonus points for garnishing with an orange slice, lime wedge, or both.