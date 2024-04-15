Taco Bell's New Agua Refrescas Are A Fresh Sip That Should Go Nationwide

Taco Bell just announced an exciting limited-time offering for Bell Heads in Southern California. The iconic chain has introduced a line of fruit-infused, energy-boosting cold drinks called Agua Refrescas. Having begun on April 11, this exclusive offering features a lineup of three invigorating beverages at a single location in southern California. The test will run for five weeks or until supplies last, making it a must-try for those lucky enough to be in the area. The drinks are modeled after agua fresca, a popular type of blended beverage traditional to Mexico.

Agua Refrescas are the latest Taco Bell attempt to become known for something other than just food. Following the tests of Coffee Chillers and Churro Chillers, this new offering is a testament to the brand's commitment to making its beverages segment. In a press release, Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery shared, "Our new Agua Refrescas are a perfect, vibrant pairing with everything our fans crave from Taco Bell and will help us on our journey to make Taco Bell a beverage destination."

With the mercury rising and summer on the horizon, my need for refreshing, cold drinks is growing. As a daily tea drinker and fan of agua frescas, I was eager to try the new limited-time Agua Refrescas on the Taco Bell menu. I made a beeline to my local Taco Bell to see if Agua Refrescas were everything I hoped. While reviewed objectively, my impressions were based on promotional material provided by Taco Bell.