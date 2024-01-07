Kraft Heinz And Taco Bell Debut 2 'Cravings Kits'

Adventurous foodies have long tried to emulate the Taco Bell Crunchwrap, from tens of millions of TikTokers to bar restaurants like Aunt Ginny's in New York City. Now, Kraft Heinz and Taco Bell have just dropped a pair of "Cravings Kits" so fans can recreate the Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla in their own kitchens, per an official press release.

Unlike other DIY dupes, these kits include Taco Bell brand ingredients, seasonings, and sauces to capture the chain's distinct flavors. Each Cravings Kit comes with four servings of the dish. Foodies just need to add their choice of protein plus whatever else they might want to make the meal their own (lettuce and tomato not included). The "whatever else" is what inspired the Kraft Heinz Taco Bell at Home line, which is a real thing. The partnership aims to make Taco Bell products accessible at grocery stores and give fans the chance to customize their meals.

The Crunchwrap Supreme kit contains cheese sauce, taco seasoning, four 12-inch flour tortillas, and four crunchy tostadas. The Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kit provides four 10-inch flour tortillas, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheese sauce. The Cravings Kits run for $7 each and are available exclusively at Walmart retailers nationwide and online. Whether they're here to stay has yet to be announced.