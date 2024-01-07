Kraft Heinz And Taco Bell Debut 2 'Cravings Kits'
Adventurous foodies have long tried to emulate the Taco Bell Crunchwrap, from tens of millions of TikTokers to bar restaurants like Aunt Ginny's in New York City. Now, Kraft Heinz and Taco Bell have just dropped a pair of "Cravings Kits" so fans can recreate the Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla in their own kitchens, per an official press release.
Unlike other DIY dupes, these kits include Taco Bell brand ingredients, seasonings, and sauces to capture the chain's distinct flavors. Each Cravings Kit comes with four servings of the dish. Foodies just need to add their choice of protein plus whatever else they might want to make the meal their own (lettuce and tomato not included). The "whatever else" is what inspired the Kraft Heinz Taco Bell at Home line, which is a real thing. The partnership aims to make Taco Bell products accessible at grocery stores and give fans the chance to customize their meals.
The Crunchwrap Supreme kit contains cheese sauce, taco seasoning, four 12-inch flour tortillas, and four crunchy tostadas. The Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla kit provides four 10-inch flour tortillas, creamy chipotle sauce, and cheese sauce. The Cravings Kits run for $7 each and are available exclusively at Walmart retailers nationwide and online. Whether they're here to stay has yet to be announced.
Targeting budget-conscious home cooks who want to have fun
This isn't the first time that Kraft Heinz and Taco Bell parent company Yum! Brands International have joined forces. The food manufacturing giant already sells Taco Bell-brand taco shells, sauces, and seasoning mixes in grocery stores. The Cravings Kits are the first installation of Kraft Heinz's Taco Bell at Home line, with more undisclosed product drops scheduled for later this year, per the press release.
Recent market implications bode well for the kits, as the rising price of fast food has discouraged many once-regular customers from hitting the drive-thru. Between November 2022 and October 2023, Fast food prices across the board increased by a whopping 6.2%. That issue could be compounded by the fact that, in general, folks have been cooking at home more over the past few years.
Now, as grocery bills increase and food inflation remains resilient, many consumers are planning their meals with budget, quickness, and simplicity at the top of their lists. The name of the game is easy meals with short ingredient lists, which might also account for the rising prevalence of ease-based appliances like the air fryer. Frozen convenience options like soup dumplings, gourmet frozen pizzas, and grain bowls all became more popular in 2023 — utilitarian but not lacking in pleasure. In an extension of this sentiment, fans can now enjoy their go-to late-night T-Bell without having to leave the house.