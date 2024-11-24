12 Absolute Best Bourbon Brands To Add To Winter Desserts

Bourbon is one of the top beverages to cozy up with during the wintertime. The rich warm vanilla and caramel notes bourbons take on as they age in their all-important charred oak barrels make a perfect complement for sitting fireside, watching the snowfall, or warming up on a frosty evening. Sipped neat or mixed into a hot mug of eggnog, cocoa, or cider, bourbon always feels like an ideal fit for the winter season. Beyond a deliciously seasonal beverage, bourbon makes a fantastic ingredient in many winter desserts, as well.

To learn more about which bourbons make the absolute best additions to winter desserts, we spoke to three bourbon experts: Sean Ebbitt, owner of Bluegrass Tavern, one of the top 15 best bourbon bars in the U.S.; Kenny Coleman, executive producer of Bourbon Pursuit podcast; and Peggy Noe Stevens, the first female master bourbon taster, 2019 Bourbon Hall of Fame and 2020 Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame inductee, and author of "Which Fork Do I Use with My Bourbon."

Though their opinions were as varied as their backgrounds, they all agreed on two things. Bourbon makes a divine addition to winter (or any season's) desserts, and the best way to find the right bourbon for your dessert is to experiment, taste a lot of different bourbons, and most importantly, have fun. Here are the 12 best bourbon brands to add to winter desserts.

