Brush Your Favorite Bourbon Onto Homemade Brownies For A Boozy Twist

Brownies are timeless and almost always craveable; however, even a nearly perfect snack can use an upgrade every now and then. The upgrade we're talking about involves a bit of booze, but not just any booze. To upgrade your favorite brownies, like Tasting Table's ultimate fudgy brownies recipe, with a boozy twist, grab your favorite bottle of bourbon.

In the past, we have encouraged you to booze up brownies with a splash of bourbon for even more flavor by adding the spirit directly into the batter. This time, you'll still add some bourbon to the batter, and after the brownies come out of the oven, you'll brush bourbon directly on top, like a glaze.

You may be wondering how this all works. Well, bourbon functions beautifully in and on top of brownies. The reason is because bourbon has many tasting notes including smoke, vanilla, fruits, and nuts. These tasting notes add layered flavor to your brownies. Additionally, bourbon can act as a flavor enhancer, like vanilla extract. In fact, bourbon is the perfect substitute for vanilla extract, so use it to bake beyond just brownies.