It's Time To Start Adding Whiskey To Your Homemade Pie Crust

Professional bakers often have alcohol tucked away in their kitchens, and it's not for the reason you might think. Adding alcohol to your dough — booze that contains at least 40% ABV — can reduce the chances for gluten to form in the dough, resulting in flakier crusts and pastries. This is a trick you can use at home, as adding alcohol to the dough you're beginning to knead can help you take a flaky, golden pie crust out of your oven with pride.

If you're worried that splashing whiskey or rum into your dough will leave behind a boozy taste to the crust you intend to fill with blueberry filling, fear not. The alcohol cooks out in the oven, leaving behind only subtle remnants of tasting notes of the alcohol you've included in your pie dough. Whatever you don't incorporate into the dough for your baked goods can be used to make yourself a cocktail while you wait for the oven timer to go off.