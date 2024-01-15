Cranberries Are The Perfect Tart Addition To Balance Sweet Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls certainly don't need any improvement — they're already one utterly irresistible dessert — but it doesn't hurt to switch them up now and again. One of the ways to make a unique batch of cinnamon rolls is to add an unexpected flavor — such as cranberries.

Tasting Table's recipe for extra fluffy cranberry cinnamon rolls infuses cranberries to bring in some tartness to balance out the sweetness of the dessert. The cranberries are cooked down and mixed with the other ingredients to become the filling, so the tartness is swirled into the cinnamon roll's interior, which gives you that perfect mix of tart and sweet in every bite. To bring everything together, orange juice is infused into the icing.

Plus, the addition of the cranberry makes the treat a bit more seasonal. Recipe developer Jessica Morone said, "Normal cinnamon rolls are already delicious year-round, but adding cranberry and orange flavors to these makes them a really perfect fall or winter treat. I love how the tart cranberries really balance with the sweetness of the frosting."