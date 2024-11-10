13 Bourbon And Fruit Pairings You Need To Try, According To The Pros
Getting into the world of bourbon and making the most of your drinking experience can seem like an intimidating thing, but it doesn't have to be. A great place to start is Tasting Table's 13 tips for drinking bourbon from a whiskey connoisseur. If you're looking to expand both your knowledge and your palate while making the most of your favorite bourbon styles, enjoying a glass of bourbon is alongside a tasting plate or platter of appetizers is a strong choice. You'll find that some of your favorite fruits are a good way to start building a truly incredible experience. It's often overlooked or ignored fruits that can present a brilliant opportunity for pairing with bourbon in a way that brings out the best in both. To prove this, we gained insight from professionals to get their input on the best fruit and bourbon pairings around.
Tasting Table reached out to a variety of experts, including VinoVoss AI Sommelier Ambassador and Master Mixologist Nikki "In the Mix" Bonkowski, Fox Point Farms Culinary Director Alex Carballo, 1861 Distillery owner Jill Higgins, the founder and CEO of Still Austin, Chris Seals, and the brand ambassador and Chief Mixologist for Four Roses Bourbon, Abby Martinie. They had some brilliant suggestions on not only what fruits to pair with what types of bourbon, but they also gave us their thoughts on desserts, platters, and building an unforgettable bourbon-tasting experience. Here's what they had to say.
Cherries, with a single barrel bourbon that has flavors of warm spice flavors
When it comes to the flavor profiles of bourbon, you'll often hear a reference made to warm spices or baking spices. These are notes of cinnamon, star anise, and nutmeg, all of which develop during the aging process, the maturing of the bourbon, and from the characteristics imparted from the oak barrels that are chosen for that aging process. For bourbons with these kinds of fall and wintertime flavors in their tasting notes, Four Roses brand ambassador and chief mixologist Abby Martinie recommends pairing them with cherries — and, she suggests using chocolate-covered cherries for something extra-special.
Martinie told us, "I think these fruits pair nicely with the flavor profiles of bourbon, but also have a nice way of bringing out the subtle nuances from barrel influence. Four Roses Single Barrel with cherries is also a great combination, evoking warm flavors, like cocoa and clove." Another popular single barrel bourbon that has these spices in the tasting notes is Jim Beam's Single Barrel, which starts with apple pie, finishes with warm spices, and would pair wonderfully with cherries.
Martinie's note about cherries accenting subtle nuances is an important one, especially when it comes to enjoying single barrel bourbons. These can be incredibly unique, and are carefully crafted by master distillers who select things like individual, specific barrels with the goal of creating something that should be savored and not overpowered by what they're paired with.
Dark plums, with bourbons with a caramel/vanilla profile
When it comes to bourbon, one of the most popular flavor profiles is one that's a heavy mix of caramel and vanilla. It's a profile that's perhaps best well-known as being at the forefront of favorites like Wild Turkey 101, and sometimes, you'll also see tasting notes that refer to toffee and vanilla. (Buffalo Trace is a great, widely-known example of this combination.) If they're the most forward of the flavors in your bourbon of choice, try tasting it alongside dark plums.
Jill Higgins is the owner of 1861 Distillery, and when we asked her about her favorite pairing, she said that it was dark plums and the distillery's Shine Shed Bourbon. Why plums? "Their deep, sweet-tart flavor beautifully complements the bourbon's own plum-like undertones, while the slight acidity balances the caramel and vanilla sweetness... making this pairing both seamless and indulgent."
She had some other suggestions for rounding out this pairing as well: "Consider bourbon-roasted dark plums paired with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. The heat of roasting intensifies the plums' natural sweetness, while the bourbon's caramel and vanilla notes enhance the rich flavor of the fruit." Higgins also suggested a platter with prosciutto, nutty aged cheeses, or a plum-based chutney as the perfect accent to the bourbon.
Peaches and pecans with a nutty, spicy, straight bourbon
When Tasting Table reached out to Chris Seals, the co-founder and CEO of Texas's Still Austin Whiskey Co. to get some of his top fruit and bourbon pairings, he offered this brilliant tip: "My general rule of thumb: If it grows together, it goes together. Our whiskeys come from Texas where we grow a lot of peaches, which is my top recommendation for pairing with Still Austin's The Musician Straight Bourbon." Seals goes one step farther, though, and says that adding pecans can take this pairing to the next level.
What makes this work so well? Seals explained, "Texas pecans have a naturally sweet and buttery flavor with a hint of floral aroma that can pair nicely with baking spice notes in the bourbon." When bourbon has notes of spice, toffee, brown butter, and almonds, there's no way to go wrong with peaches and pecans. This pairing works just as well with some Kentucky bourbons with a similar flavor profile. Take Willett Distillery's Straight Bourbon Whiskey, with aromas of spicy pepper and nutty caramel, or Bulleit Bourbon, that's known for a more mild spice.
Seals also gave us some suggestions for dishes that will help you get the most out of bourbons with this flavor profile. Opt for a peach cobbler, or for an appetizer, serve up goat cheese, peach, honey, and basil crostini.
Dates, with bourbons finished in a cabernet barrel
Part of what defines bourbon is the process of aging the spirit for at least two years in new, charred oak barrels. Recently, however, distillers have been using other types of barrels to create what's called finished bourbons, imparting a whole new series of characteristics to the spirit.
One particularly popular type of barrel for finishing are those that have been used for red wine, especially cabernet sauvignon. That can impart a unique, dark fruitiness to a bourbon. "Bourbon[s] finished in a cabernet barrel have a dry sweetness to them," according to VinoVoss AI sommelier ambassador and master mixologist Nikki Bonkowski. That creates a depth of flavor that's reminiscent of wine-imparted wood — but dates are also ideal to pair with the flavors that come from cabernet casks.
As a recommendation, she suggests Basil Hayden's or a similar cabernet-finished bourbon: "Its rich caramel flavor does a good job of making the dried finish of the bourbon a little more savory," says Bonkowski. A date old fashioned is one way to pair them, but so is having them as a snack alongside your glass.
Persimmon, with spice-forward bourbons
If you've ever come across persimmons at the grocery store or in the farmer's market and wondered what to do with them, here's a suggestion from Chef Alex Carballo. He's the culinary director of Fox Point Farms, a three-acre, regenerative farm in California that's dedicated to promoting local agriculture and a zero-waste philosophy. He's also an avid spirits collector and bourbon connoisseur, and he recommends reaching for persimmons.
"Often overlooked and underrated, the subtle and savory notes offered by persimmons create a perfect harmony with a spice-forward bourbon," he told us. Persimmons — which need to be completely ripe before they're used — can be sliced and eaten like an apple, or served in something like our boiled cheese dip with persimmons. You can also go one step further, and Carballo suggests that these delectable fruits and bourbons can also be paired as ingredients to create something truly stellar.
"Try drying out persimmons and rehydrating with a mix of bourbon, sugar, and butter, creating a rich yet balanced caramelized glaze to pour over ice cream or pancakes," Carballo suggests. It's safe to say that brunch will never be the same.
Cantaloupe, with bourbons finished in a rum barrel
Looking for a brilliant gift for the bourbon lover in your life? What about the rum lover? Pick up a bottle of bourbon that was finished in a rum cask for a flavor profile that they're both guaranteed to love, and per Nikki "In the Mix" Bonkowski, the perfect fruit to accompany that rum-finished bourbon is cantaloupe.
"Bourbon finished in rum barrels have major notes of dried fruit and baking spices, [after] soaking up all that flavor from the rum left in the barrels," she told us. That essentially means that the bourbon ends upmingling with flavors more traditionally associated with rum, such as the distinctive taste of a spicy molasses. Serve it alongside cantaloupe for a winning combination: "The juicy sweetness would compliment the rum's finish perfectly; the burst of refreshing flavor is exactly what amplifies the spices from the rum barrel."
Bonkowski used the example of Redemption's Rum Cask bourbon, saying that the combination of sweet fruits and baking spices are made even more prominent alongside cantaloupe. (We also have this handy tip for keeping your cubed cantaloupe fresh for longer, so you can continue to enjoy this brilliant combination for several days.)
Watermelon, with a straight rye
Chris Seals, co-founder and CEO of Still Austin Whiskey Co., gave us a tip on a pairing that sounds like the perfect way to wrap up a long, hot summer day — which is appropriate, given that the distillery is located in Texas. "A summer watermelon, with a sprinkle of smoked salt, is a great sweet-and-savory pairing with Still Austin's The Artist Rye Whiskey," he explained, and if you love watermelon and have never paired it with the bold, robust flavors of a rye bourbon or whiskey, you're seriously missing out.
Flavors of rye whiskeys and bourbons can vary greatly, but these spirits — which are made with a mash bill that's got a relatively high percentage of rye — tend toward the spicy, peppery side of things. Woodford Reserve's Rye Whiskey, for example, has a spicy tobacco flavor that's also balanced wonderfully by the sweetness of a watermelon. While some bourbons will leave you tasting sweetness long after the finish, rye spirits don't have that — instead, you can balance them with an ultra-sweet fruit.
It makes sense, then, that the fresh sweetness of the perfect watermelon is the ideal accompaniment to an incredibly bold spirit. There's more good news, too: If you happen to fall in love with this combination, watermelon juice can also pair brilliantly with a rye bourbon in a cocktail.
Green grapes, with sweet bourbons and Irish whiskeys
When it comes time to talk about the difference between bourbon and whiskey, bourbon tends to be on the sweeter side — as do many traditional Irish whiskeys. Some of the sweetest bourbons are those that are finished in port or sherry casks, which are known for adding sweet berry flavors to the finished spirit. If you're looking for something to enjoy alongside a sweeter bourbon in a way that will make the most of those fruit-forward flavors, look no further than one of everyone's favorite fruits.
When we spoke with VinoVoss AI Sommelier Brand Ambassador and Master Mixologist Nikki "In the Mix" Bonkowski, she suggested green grapes for serving alongside sweet Irish whiskeys. "The grapes provide a pop of sweet and tart flavor that allows the Irish whiskey's profile to have an extended stay on your palate. In total, it makes the combination of the two refreshing and light."
Passionfruit, with a wheated bourbon
What is a wheated bourbon? You might think of it as being on the opposite end of the spectrum as a high-rye bourbon. These bourbons are a much smoother spirit, and as the name suggests, are often made from a mash bill that's heavy on the wheat. Precisely what that mash bill is can vary: In order to be bourbon, it has to start with at least 51% corn, and many wheated bourbons including 16% to 20% wheat. Some (like Redemption's Wheated Bourbon) are up to 45% wheat. Flavor profiles can vary, of course, but you can safely expect something that's on the sweeter side.
Now, let's look to Chef Alex Carballo, the culinary director of the Fox Point Farms agri-community in beautiful Encinitas, California. For wheated bourbons, he suggested another fruit that many of us might see in the grocery store and pass by, unsure of what to do with it. That's passionfruit, and he explained, "Known for its sweet-tart flavor, passionfruit creates an intriguing contrast when paired with bourbon." The citrus undertones of passionfruit prevent this from becoming a bourbon-fruit pairing that's just too sweet.
When asked him a serving suggestion, Carballo did not disappoint: "Consider infusing your favorite chocolate brownie recipe with your go-to wheated bourbon, then making a passionfruit syrup to drizzle atop! Just add the fruit pulp, sugar, and water together for a tangy contrast."
Bananas or fried plantains, with bourbon finished in a French oak barrel
There are a number of different, unexpected ways to cook with bananas, and it turns out that they're also amazing when paired with bourbon — particularly, bourbon that's been finished in a French oak barrel. In contrast to bourbon that has only been aged in American oak barrels, finishing in French oak adds another layer of subtle complexity to anything that's aged in them.
When we asked VinoVoss AI Sommelier Ambassador and Master Mixologist Nikki "In the Mix" Bonkowski about her favorite bourbon and fruit pairings, she suggested pairing bananas or fried plantains with a French oak-finished bourbon like Maker's Mark 46. This bourbon is known for an aroma that captures the essence of fresh French oak, giving it a pleasant, woodsy start that's emphasized by the bananas.
She told us: "Bourbon finished in a French oak barrel tends to have a tobacco and floral nuance. A bourbon like this would pair very well with bananas, or even fried plantains, where the natural sugars in the bananas have caramelized. The sweetness of the bananas would play off the spiciness of the Makers 46 perfectly."
Grapefruit, with a cask strength bourbon
Cask strength bourbons are precisely what they sound like — spirits that are removed from the casks and bottled, with nothing added to lower the final proof. According to purists, they're precisely what a master distiller has in mind when building the essence of the bourbon they want to create. They're generally more expensive and higher proof, and just what the final proof of a bottle is varies depending on the barrel. Maker's Mark Cask Strength, for example, generally comes in between 108 to 114 proof.
When it comes to pairings, Still Austin Whiskey Co. co-founder and CEO Chris Seals had an interesting take on the perfect fruit pairing for a cask strength bourbon (or whiskey).
"Conventional wisdom is that citrus and whiskey aren't a good pairing, but I disagree," he told us. A strong cask strength spirit needs something just as big, and he added, "Texas grapefruit has a natural balance of sweet and bitter flavors that offers a bright contrast." The state is known for producing ultra-sweet grapefruit, which are perfect as they're peeled, in a salsa or salad, and Seals further recommended adding in a rich cheese to the mix. If you're interested in learning more about cask strength bourbons, click here.
Blackberries, with a rye or bourbon with heavy notes of baking spices
Peak blackberry season comes in the height of the summer months, although it's no secret that there are a slew of delicious blackberry recipes that you'll want to use all year around. Whether enjoying fresh blackberries while sitting in the summer sun or reminiscing about those hot afternoons while sitting by the warmth of a winter fire, you're going to want to reach for a rye or high-rye bourbon to sip alongside your blackberry desserts. What's the difference? Rye bourbons generally comtain between 10% and 15% rye in the mash bill, while high-rye bourbons (usually) use between 20% and 30% to create a strong, spicy spirit that also pairs perfectly with blackberries.
That's according to Master mixologist Nikki Bonkowski, who told us: "Ryes are known for their baking spice notes, generally being bolder in nature. ... The tart jaminess of blackberries pairs perfectly with the bold profile of a rye."
Bonkowski used the example of Russell's 6-year-old rye, which — like many other rye bourbons — has tasting notes of pepper, spice, and almonds, with a nutty, cinnamon-forward aroma. Aged bourbons tend to be mellower, so pairing these with tart-yet-sweet blackberries will give you a winning combination, from the first whiff to the spicy, fruity finish.
Apples, with a berry-forward, complex bourbon
Crafting the flavor profile of a bourbon is part science, part art form. There are a number of factors that go into developing a particular flavor profile, from the combination of grains to the char on the barrels that spirits are aged in. Bourbons and whiskey can develop berry-forward flavors during the fermentation process, and you'll often see bourbons described as having notes of red berries.
That's often alongside other flavors for a complex experience: Take Colonel E.H. Taylor's Small Batch Bourbon. Along with notes of strawberries and cherries are a slight spiciness, and for these bourbons, Four Roses brand ambassador and Chief Mixologist Abby Martinie recommends pairing them with apples.
Similar to cherries, Martinie says that apples can help accent the finer nuances of a berry-forward bourbon. She told us, "Four Roses Small Batch, which has notes of red berries and dried spices, pairs beautifully with an apple brulee or cider. I like making bourbon balls around the holidays," she added, saying, "I also enjoy hot cider with Four Roses Small Batch, served with an apple crisp."