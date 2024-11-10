13 Bourbon And Fruit Pairings You Need To Try, According To The Pros

Getting into the world of bourbon and making the most of your drinking experience can seem like an intimidating thing, but it doesn't have to be. A great place to start is Tasting Table's 13 tips for drinking bourbon from a whiskey connoisseur. If you're looking to expand both your knowledge and your palate while making the most of your favorite bourbon styles, enjoying a glass of bourbon is alongside a tasting plate or platter of appetizers is a strong choice. You'll find that some of your favorite fruits are a good way to start building a truly incredible experience. It's often overlooked or ignored fruits that can present a brilliant opportunity for pairing with bourbon in a way that brings out the best in both. To prove this, we gained insight from professionals to get their input on the best fruit and bourbon pairings around.

Tasting Table reached out to a variety of experts, including VinoVoss AI Sommelier Ambassador and Master Mixologist Nikki "In the Mix" Bonkowski, Fox Point Farms Culinary Director Alex Carballo, 1861 Distillery owner Jill Higgins, the founder and CEO of Still Austin, Chris Seals, and the brand ambassador and Chief Mixologist for Four Roses Bourbon, Abby Martinie. They had some brilliant suggestions on not only what fruits to pair with what types of bourbon, but they also gave us their thoughts on desserts, platters, and building an unforgettable bourbon-tasting experience. Here's what they had to say.