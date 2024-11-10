13 Cinnamon Whiskeys, Ranked Worst To Best
Providing a spicy party for the taste buds with every sip, cinnamon whiskeys are now a staple of the U.S. bar scene. When it comes to this category of spirits, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is often the first product that comes to mind. Developed in the '80s and rebranded in 2007, the bottle picturing a fire-breathing beast ignited a lucrative trend in the whiskey industry. Noticing Fireball's incredible success, mega-distillers Jack Daniel's and Jim Beam aimed to take a chunk of the growing market share, creating fiery cinnamon-flavored whiskeys that closely resemble their top-selling competitor.
Nowadays, there's a range of cinnamon whiskey options for every preference, from those with a more mellow cinnamon flavor to small-batch spiced spirits for true connoisseurs. To create this guide, I did a deep dive into cinnamon whiskeys, spending hours researching the best available options before conducting an entirely blind taste test. Of course, flavor is subjective to personal preferences — I'm all for sweet, fiery heat. But this ranking also takes other factors into account, including the distribution of products and their values based on price point. The results may very well surprise you.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
13. Sinfire Cinnamon Whisky
Sinfire is one of many spirits created by Hood River Distillers, an Oregon-based company that's steadily grown its footprint since 1934. Given this legacy, I had reasonable hopes for Sinfire Cinnamon Whisky — after all, it has garnered positive attention in the media and in product reviews. Nonetheless, my palate may have other preferences.
To me, Sinfire Cinnamon Whisky didn't meet the mark. I'd compare the nose to Everclear — sharp and pungent like acetone. It largely masks the cinnamon aroma, though the spice is perceptible when Sinfire is sipped. However, there's a bitterness to the finish that lingers far too long.
The brand recommends serving this 70 proof spirit chilled, and I must agree — it's far better that way, and not a complete loss considering its affordable price point. I'm holding out hope for Sinfire's vanilla cinnamon and apple cinnamon flavors, but this brand can be difficult to find given its limited distribution, which seems largely focused on the Pacific Northwest.
12. Watkins Cinnamon Apple Bourbon Whiskey
Watkins has appeared in Americans' pantries for more than 150 years. The company is well-known for its wide array of extracts, bitters, seasonings, and spices. In 2023, the company leaned into its flavor expertise while creating two fruit-enhanced types of spirits: Spiced Orange Bourbon Whiskey and Cinnamon Apple Bourbon Whiskey.
I sampled the latter for this roundup, and frankly, I wasn't at all disappointed, especially given its mid-tier price. It has a lovely aroma reminiscent of bourbon-spiked apple pie, heavy with warm baking spices and sweetness. Tasting the spirit brought about a candy-like quality, similar to a caramel apple lollipop with a pleasant Granny Smith tartness. Though the whiskey is a bit syrupy, all of these flavors work wonderfully together, and this would be a great bourbon in fall cocktails.
However, while cinnamon is an obvious inclusion, its presence is greatly overpowered by the apple notes. Therefore, if you're looking for a true cinnamon whiskey, this bottle isn't the first I'd recommend. But there are plenty of ways to use apple whiskey, so keep Watkins in mind. Note that distribution is somewhat limited, as Watkins products are apparently more easily found closer to the company's Minnesota headquarters.
11. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire
Jack Daniel's is a household name in the world of American whiskey, with Old No. 7 being the most popular among its extensive selection. Unfortunately, its cinnamon liqueur-infused cousin doesn't have quite the same following. When Tasting Table ranked Jack Daniel's whiskeys, Tennessee Fire placed poorly on the list.
I found this tipple was not entirely a disappointment, considering its budget-friendly price. The nose proudly reveals the spirit as a cinnamon whiskey, and I actually found it to be quite pleasant on the first swig. In my opinion, it's reminiscent of Atomic Fireball jawbreakers. That spicy sweetness develops into a satisfying warmth, but the finish takes a sharp turn to bitterness, and the astringency sticks around longer than it should.
On the plus side, Jack Daniel's products are widely distributed at retailers across the country, so you're unlikely to struggle with finding this contender. I'd maybe be a bit wary to commit to buying a full fifth, but you can puchase a 50-milliliter Tennessee Fire shooter, and judge it for yourself at a minimal cost.
10. Fireball Cinnamon Whisky
Despite its position on this list, let me be clear: I love Fireball. For me, this spirit takes me back to summer bonfires and afternoons on the ski slopes — before I knew anything about good whiskey. Given that it's one of the most popular flavored whiskeys on the market, I'm sure it awakens fond memories for many others, too.
Nostalgia aside, it's fair to say that Fireball Cinnamon Whisky isn't particularly quality-driven. The spirit has a thick, syrupy viscosity that coats your mouth and makes the red-hot cinnamon flavor linger. Sweetness balances out a bit of the heat, but with all the spiky flavoring, the whiskey notes are almost entirely lost. In fact, many people don't realize that unlike the tipple sold in larger bottles, Fireball's mini bottles don't contain any whiskey at all. Due to labeling that is accused of being misleading, Fireball was subjected to a major lawsuit over its mini bottles, which technically contain a malt beverage. But, that's a different story.
Love it or hate it, this cinnamon whisky is a fan favorite for its approachability and extremely affordable price. It's also easy to find at retailers throughout the country.
9. Spitball Cinnamon Whiskey
Cooperstown, New York has a long, storied history. Being home to Cooperstown Distillery, it could be easy to assume that the town was named after the "coopers" making barrels for its bourbon. But actually, the distillery is a relative newcomer, having just opened in 2013. The settlement was founded in the late 1700s by William Cooper, the father to classic novelist James Fenimore Cooper. Today, Cooperstown is most widely recognized for housing the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
While the distillery's Fenimore Gin refers to the esteemed local author, its Spitball Cinnamon Whiskey is a nod to the contentious saliva-tinged baseball pitch that was later banned for its unpredictability. Similarly, a punch of cinnamon turns this whiskey into a whole new ball game — but I'm not sure that Cooperstown quite knocked it out of the park.
There's a slight sweetness on the nose, and the cinnamon notes crescendo after the first sip, developing from subtle to a mild spiciness, but never reaching that red-hot kick. Those who desire a more natural flavor might see this as a win, but may then be disappointed by the short finish. Despite this, I do appreciate that Spitball doesn't cover up the spirit too much. The brand claims that it uses 50% less sugar than competing products, and judging by the obvious whiskey presence, I wouldn't doubt that. If you want to give this one a crack, it's available at liquor stores nationwide for a mid-tier price.
8. Abbott & Wallace Fire Cinnamon Ginger Whiskey
With its tall, sculptural bottle and vibrant crimson color, the cinnamon-ginger whiskey by Abbott & Wallace Distilling immediately catches the eye. Like all spirits from this Colorado-based distillery, it's made entirely with local grains, and it's the company's first foray into flavored whiskey — which makes it all the more impressive. Cinnamon and ginger root are infused into the distillery's corn whiskey for a week, and after filtration, cane sugar is carefully added for just a touch of sweetness.
The result is immensely aromatic and flavorful. Rather than the typical cinnamon-candy fragrance, I'd compare the nose to Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, with subtle burnt sugar and baking spice notes. The addition of ginger amplifies this 90 proof spirit's spice, giving it a fiery zing that leaves your lips tingling through its medium finish.
Fire by Abbott & Wallace Distilling is one of the more costly bottles on this list, but in my opinion, it's a solid value. Really, my greatest qualm is that distribution is currently limited to within Colorado. But perhaps this is yet another reason to plan a trip there, as this Rocky Mountain state produces some of the best whiskeys on the market.
7. Jim Beam Kentucky Fire
Tasting Table ranked every bottle of Jim Beam from worst to best, and the brand's Kentucky Fire did not score very well. However, when stacked against other cinnamon whiskeys, I think this nationally sold spirit falls right in the middle of the pack. In my opinion, Jim Beam Kentucky Fire also aligns with its lower price point, meaning that it's unlikely to blow you away, but it's a pretty solid value.
But here's your fair warning: If you don't like Fireball, you probably won't love this bottle of Jim Beam. Though the nose is less sweet and much warmer, perhaps due to its better-developed bourbon content, the flavor of Red Hots cinnamon candy is surprisingly similar. Yet, Jim Beam Kentucky Fire doesn't have that off-putting syrupy texture.
If you're drinking on a budget, I'd recommend this product over most alternatives, including Fireball. Many people question whether Jim Beam or Jack Daniel's makes better whiskey, and in this case, it's an obvious choice. To me, Kentucky Fire puts out Tennessee Fire with a far smoother drinking experience.
6. Honey House Distillery Cinnamon Honey Whiskey
Tucked away in the southwest corner of Colorado, Honey House Distillery is little-known in the spirits world. However, its Cinnamon Honey Whiskey is well deserving of time in the spotlight. Take in its pretty amber hue before appreciating its deep cinnamon aroma. As its name suggests, there's an obvious honeyed character to this whiskey, both on the nose and in its sweet, smooth flavor. This addition tones down the spiciness to a more mellow warmth.
As you sip through the bottle, the heat becomes more concentrated due to cinnamon sticks floating at the base. While aging bourbon for too long has an opposite effect than you'd expect — as too much exposure to wooden barrels can harm the flavor — this cinnamon-honey whiskey truly gets better with more time in the bottle. It does cost a bit above average, given that it's a small-batch spirit, and unfortunately for most, distribution is currently limited to Colorado and New Mexico. If it were more accessible, this product from Honey House Distillery would definitely appear higher on this list.
5. Ole Smoky Cinnamon Whiskey
Based in Tennessee, Ole Smoky Distillery is well-known for its flavored moonshines and whiskeys. The selection includes experimental options like mud pie cream and peanut butter, as well as more popular flavor notes in whiskey like cinnamon.
Upon nosing this contender, I thought that maybe it would buck the usual hot cinnamon trend. The aroma of Ole Smoky Cinnamon Whiskey reminds me of cinnamon streusel, with warm brown-sugar notes. There's also a nutty sweetness similar to roasted almonds, or even amaretto. It's unexpected and pleasantly perceptible on the finish, but much of that complexity is overpowered by spicy, hot cinnamon. Of course, I can't protest this — it's what you'd want and expect from a cinnamon whiskey. But I do wish that some of those complementary notes would shine a bit brighter. Regardless, I appreciate that Ole Smoky doesn't mask the spirit too much, as it's pretty impressive given its affordable price point.
The downside? Because this distillery makes so many unique products, liquor stores may be more likely to stock up on Ole Smoky's more unusual flavors, rather than another cinnamon-flavored variety to compete with the many other types available. Thus, depending on your location, Ole Smoky's cinnamon whiskey may be hard to find.
4. Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey
This spiced whiskey from Breckenridge Distillery is made for honest whiskey drinkers. In other words, the flavor of this liquor bears almost zero resemblance to the cloying candy flavor found in the cinnamon-spiced offerings of many other brands. Rather than a sweet liqueur, this sophisticated bourbon whiskey is infused with whole roots and spices.
The nose is reminiscent of homemade Thanksgiving pies, with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, allspice, and clove. As promised, these qualities follow through on the flavor, which delivers a solid dose of heat. Cinnamon plays an obvious role, as does the 82 proof bourbon, which isn't at all covered up by the infusions but instead complemented and accentuated.
Previously, Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey was only sold seasonally — but by popular demand, it's now produced regularly and is available from retailers across the country. However, you may find it more convenient to order this online and have it shipped to your home. Keep in mind that this bottle is on the pricier end compared to others on this list. Additionally, it may not be well-suited for those seeking a more conventional red-hot cinnamon whiskey — but those with a developed palate will appreciate this contender.
3. Evan Williams Fire
Since Heaven Hill Distillery began producing Evan Williams Bourbon, it's grown to be one of the best-selling bourbons in the country. It would be easy to assume this is due to its low price point, but enthusiasts are already in on the secret: Evan Williams is one of the top American whiskey brands on the market.
If you're looking for a quality cinnamon whiskey, don't be afraid to bend down to the bottom shelf and pick up Evan Williams Fire. Additionally, don't get too held up on the nose. The alcohol aroma is admittedly more pungent than others in the top five of this ranking, but it offers that distinctive spicy-sweet cinnamon scent. The flavor is better rounded than that of most competitors, delivering a candy-like quality without the syrupy richness. Evan Williams Fire is also a touch softer with a bold-yet-warm cinnamon flavor, rather than a sharp, fiery hotness. Arguably, this makes it more approachable to the average drinker, especially since it can be found in stores from coast to coast.
2. Cinerator Hot Cinnamon Whiskey
If I hadn't done a blind taste test, I'm doubtful that I would have ranked Cinerator Hot Cinnamon Whiskey highly in this roundup. Even as I bought it at my local liquor store, I questioned its extremely affordable price tag — especially when I realized that it was to purchase a full handle. But as per whiskey expert approved shopping advice, it's important not to get too hung up on the cost, because, just like in this case, it's not necessarily an indicator of quality — or at least, what suits your preferences.
As a lover of Red Hots and similar cinnamon candies, Cinerator appealed to my palate with its blend of sweetness and intense heat. Arguably, this 91.1 proof spirit is dialed a bit further toward the latter. There's a smooth, satisfying burn on the finish that makes it more enjoyable as a slow sipper. Retailers in many regions of the country carry this brand, which, like Evan Williams Bourbon, is produced by Heaven Hill Distillery.
1. Hot Cinnamon Bird Dog Whiskey
Of all the incredible spirits sampled for this guide, Hot Cinnamon Bird Dog Whiskey stood out as my personal favorite. Since opening for business in 2010, this award-winning, Kentucky-based distillery has built a reputation for its flavored whiskeys. Though more traditional than options like blackberry and mesquite brown sugar, its cinnamon-infused tipple is not one to pass up.
What impressed me most about this contender was that yes, it's undeniably a red-hot cinnamon whiskey, but there's so much more to the flavor. The 70-proof spirit delivers a kick of fiery spice, both on the nose and when taking a sip. But when you swirl it in your mouth, you'll notice that it rolls into other complementary notes of vanilla, brown sugar, baking spices, and even a subtle hint of apple. There's a dessert-like quality to this whiskey, yet the flavor of the spirit is also perceptible throughout.
This is definitely a whiskey I'll be drinking often throughout the cold season. If you'd like to join me, you can find Hot Cinnamon Bird Dog Whiskey offered for a mid-tier price at stores nationwide. Online ordering and direct shipping are also available.
Methodology
To determine which cinnamon whiskeys would appear in this ranking, I first researched applicable products online. This process involved reading published reviews from experts, as well as general consumer comments. I also aimed to choose a range of price points and whiskey styles.
After creating a solid list, I reached out to each distillery to request complimentary samples. Some graciously agreed, and therefore, select whiskeys were received without cost. However, my firsthand review was not influenced by promotional products, and all opinions are genuine. Not all manufacturers were able to provide samples, and therefore, those brands that were available in my local area (Denver, Colorado) were purchased with a budget provided by Tasting Table.
Once I had all of these cinnamon whiskeys in my possession, I conducted a blind taste test with the help of my husband. This allowed me to judge each spirit without consideration of branding and cost. However, value was a factor in determining my final ranking, but it didn't hold as much weight as flavor and distribution. Overall, I would recommend the majority of these cinnamon whiskeys, and feel that this roundup has an option for every preference.