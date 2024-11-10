13 Cinnamon Whiskeys, Ranked Worst To Best

Providing a spicy party for the taste buds with every sip, cinnamon whiskeys are now a staple of the U.S. bar scene. When it comes to this category of spirits, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is often the first product that comes to mind. Developed in the '80s and rebranded in 2007, the bottle picturing a fire-breathing beast ignited a lucrative trend in the whiskey industry. Noticing Fireball's incredible success, mega-distillers Jack Daniel's and Jim Beam aimed to take a chunk of the growing market share, creating fiery cinnamon-flavored whiskeys that closely resemble their top-selling competitor.

Nowadays, there's a range of cinnamon whiskey options for every preference, from those with a more mellow cinnamon flavor to small-batch spiced spirits for true connoisseurs. To create this guide, I did a deep dive into cinnamon whiskeys, spending hours researching the best available options before conducting an entirely blind taste test. Of course, flavor is subjective to personal preferences — I'm all for sweet, fiery heat. But this ranking also takes other factors into account, including the distribution of products and their values based on price point. The results may very well surprise you.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

