The Cocktail Mixer You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

A lot goes into the cocktails you know and love – both in effort and creativity, but also in the sheer number of ingredients. Not to be confused with your dive bar rum and cokes or gin and tonics, craft cocktails are made up of a multitude of parts – all of which contribute an element of flavor, texture, or aroma and come together to create an experience. Otherwise referred to as cocktail mixers, it's these parts that differentiate a cocktail from any other old alcoholic drink, with each one serving its own special purpose.

Skimming through Tasting Table's round-up of the cocktail mixers that every home bar should keep stocked, you'll find everything from ice and juice to bitters and vermouth. Every one of these ingredients are used to serve a different purpose, but in the end, come together to create something that's greater than its parts. Knowing that, it's not too difficult to personify them based on all what they bring to the table. The best way to do that? Assigning one to each zodiac sign, of course.

Just like every different cocktail mixer has its uses and purposes and misuses and errors, every zodiac has its strengths and weaknesses. In the end, though, every zodiac contributes something to the world. With that, there's a special cocktail mixer for each zodiac. Keep reading to discover which you might be.