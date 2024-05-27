A Tomato Spritz Is The Perfect Drink To Use Up Your Summer Produce

Tomatoes hit their peak from May to October, when they boast the juiciest, sweetest flavors you'll experience from them all year long. Still, we've all found ourselves with one too many of them sitting on our kitchen counter, drawing in the fruit flies that also seem to multiply that time of year. Pasta sauce, pizza, sandwiches, and salads are just a few obvious ways you can use them up — but you can only have so many until you're full. A tomato spritz, on the other hand, will only leave you feeling brighter and more refreshed.

What is a tomato spritz, you might ask? Well, think of the flavor of a bright, peak-season tomato gazpacho soup and combine it with the chilled, bubbly sensation of your favorite spritz — and there you have it. It's the lighter, more summery sister to the classic Bloody Mary. The tomato is still very much the star of the show, but it's mellowed out with a splash of sparkling wine and club soda. All you need to do is pop your tomatoes in a blender or food processor, place them on a cheesecloth-lined sieve over a bowl, and wait. Covered and left to chill in your fridge overnight, you'll wake up to a bowl of crystal-clear tomato water ready to be mixed and shaken into your summer spritz recipes.