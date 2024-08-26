A Simple Strawberry Vinaigrette Adds Fruity Flare To Any Salad With Just A Few Ingredients
Vinaigrettes can easily be the star of any healthy, delicious mealtime routine. They're so easy to make, and they're also a breeze to reinvent in all different varieties, from lemon to balsamic. No matter what vinaigrette you choose, you're guaranteed this bright burst of acid — ideal for cutting through rich fats like nuts and cheeses — perfectly balanced by sweetness and tartness. One of the most irresistible vinaigrettes when it comes to that very balance is strawberry, which is perfect for making your salads truly pop.
In terms of what to add strawberry vinaigrette to, just think back to its flavors. The bright, acidic sweetness makes deeper, earthier greens like spinach sing, and tempers the buttery richness of soft cheeses like goat cheese — even better, drizzle it over fried goat cheese salad with fresh peaches and tomatoes. That acid would also partner well with the funkiness of feta. Again, looking at complementary notes of herbaceousness, earthiness, and nuttiness, strawberry vinaigrette would make a veggie and herb grain salad pop. The dressing's light, refreshing quality also matches right up with a mandarin and rainbow radish salad, as vibrant in color as it is in flavor. And savory's not the only way to go, either, of course. Adding a bit of vinaigrette to a fresh, classic fruit salad marries its varying flavors and amplifies the overall taste with a zing.
How to customize and use strawberry vinaigrette
The best part about making strawberry vinaigrette at home is how customizable it is. It often consists of a combination of strawberry puree, honey for sweetness, apple cider vinegar for acid, and poppy seeds for crunch. You can play with the sweetness of your vinaigrette by adding more or less honey — with more, you could create a sweeter, more velvety vinaigrette that could even swing all the way into dessert territory drizzled over vanilla ice cream. The same way you can add melted chocolate to balsamic vinaigrette, you could create a chocolate-covered strawberry-inspired topping.
You could also further brighten the vinaigrette by swapping apple cider vinegar for white vinegar and citrus juice — lemon would add zestiness to an asparagus, radish, and arugula salad; throw in some parmesan for a nutty, rich balance. When it comes to herbs and spices you can incorporate into your strawberry vinaigrette, try mint, rosemary, or basil. With any of those, strawberry vinaigrette would be a bright, fruity upgrade for a chopped caprese salad, the strawberries playing with the sweetness of the tomatoes, the acid cutting the mozzarella's fat, and the herbs adding fresh, earthy complexity. It might sound like an unconventional combo, but black pepper pairs wonderfully with strawberries, and that fusion of sweetness and spice would do wonders for chicken's savoriness. Try it with a chicken, pear, and walnut salad.