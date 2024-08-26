A Simple Strawberry Vinaigrette Adds Fruity Flare To Any Salad With Just A Few Ingredients

Vinaigrettes can easily be the star of any healthy, delicious mealtime routine. They're so easy to make, and they're also a breeze to reinvent in all different varieties, from lemon to balsamic. No matter what vinaigrette you choose, you're guaranteed this bright burst of acid — ideal for cutting through rich fats like nuts and cheeses — perfectly balanced by sweetness and tartness. One of the most irresistible vinaigrettes when it comes to that very balance is strawberry, which is perfect for making your salads truly pop.

In terms of what to add strawberry vinaigrette to, just think back to its flavors. The bright, acidic sweetness makes deeper, earthier greens like spinach sing, and tempers the buttery richness of soft cheeses like goat cheese — even better, drizzle it over fried goat cheese salad with fresh peaches and tomatoes. That acid would also partner well with the funkiness of feta. Again, looking at complementary notes of herbaceousness, earthiness, and nuttiness, strawberry vinaigrette would make a veggie and herb grain salad pop. The dressing's light, refreshing quality also matches right up with a mandarin and rainbow radish salad, as vibrant in color as it is in flavor. And savory's not the only way to go, either, of course. Adding a bit of vinaigrette to a fresh, classic fruit salad marries its varying flavors and amplifies the overall taste with a zing.