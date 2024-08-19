Add Coconut Cream To Your Smoothies For A Rich Tropical Twist

Harry Nilsson taught listeners to "put the lime in the coconut, drink 'em both up," which certainly sounds like a refreshing treat. More logistically sound than putting a coconut into a lime, there are many fun derivatives from the coconut plant that are actually great additions to a wide variety of dishes and drinks. Distinctly different from coconut milk, coconut cream is a wonderfully rich ingredient, particularly in smoothies, both for its texture and flavor. This thick and dairy-free substance is a perfect complement to tropical fruit flavors and it's also easy to make at home. You can either add it to any number of refreshing smoothie recipes or use it in place of another ingredient that you'd prefer to swap for a dose of delicious coconut flavor.

Coconut cream is made from coconut milk. In addition to being non-dairy, it boasts a luxurious coconut taste and the added bonus of being low in carbs for those with certain dietary restrictions. If you want to make it yourself, it's as simple as refrigerating your coconut milk until it separates, and skimming the cream off the top. It makes an especially splendid addition to a variety of different smoothies as it enhances the overall consistency and taste of the drink. A key ingredient in a tropical passion fruit smoothie recipe, coconut cream makes any smoothie both filling and fulfilling to drink. And it goes well with just about any of your favorite fruit and vegetable flavors.