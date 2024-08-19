Add Coconut Cream To Your Smoothies For A Rich Tropical Twist
Harry Nilsson taught listeners to "put the lime in the coconut, drink 'em both up," which certainly sounds like a refreshing treat. More logistically sound than putting a coconut into a lime, there are many fun derivatives from the coconut plant that are actually great additions to a wide variety of dishes and drinks. Distinctly different from coconut milk, coconut cream is a wonderfully rich ingredient, particularly in smoothies, both for its texture and flavor. This thick and dairy-free substance is a perfect complement to tropical fruit flavors and it's also easy to make at home. You can either add it to any number of refreshing smoothie recipes or use it in place of another ingredient that you'd prefer to swap for a dose of delicious coconut flavor.
Coconut cream is made from coconut milk. In addition to being non-dairy, it boasts a luxurious coconut taste and the added bonus of being low in carbs for those with certain dietary restrictions. If you want to make it yourself, it's as simple as refrigerating your coconut milk until it separates, and skimming the cream off the top. It makes an especially splendid addition to a variety of different smoothies as it enhances the overall consistency and taste of the drink. A key ingredient in a tropical passion fruit smoothie recipe, coconut cream makes any smoothie both filling and fulfilling to drink. And it goes well with just about any of your favorite fruit and vegetable flavors.
The perfect coconut cream smoothies to try
Coconut cream smoothies are a clearly winning choice whether you're looking to limit your intake of carbohydrates, thicken up a watery mix, or brighten up the tropical essence of your beverage. Whether fruit or vegetable-forward in nature, the versatility of coconut cream means that it complements most flavors. Take a sweet potato smoothie, for example. You could substitute coconut cream for the Greek yogurt in the recipe to add a hint of more sweetness with the same level of thickness to maintain the right consistency. The coconut cream will mesh well with the warming spices, banana, and dates too, giving everything a great flavor and texture.
Coconut cream is also the star of a chocolate coconut smoothie bowl, adding a richness to the overall medley of flavors and bringing everything together into a delightfully scoopable format. There are so many ways to either add or swap in coconut cream to concoct the smoothie of your dreams. Take the best coffee smoothie recipe and make it even better by swapping out the milk for coconut cream. This will enrich the smoothie and taste great alongside the banana and mocha flavors. Similarly, replace the coconut milk in a blood orange tropical smoothie with coconut cream and taste the amazing difference. Mix in a little coconut cream with your plant-based matcha smoothie to give the basic green drink a lovely elevation to emerald status. However you use coconut cream in your smoothie, remember to sip slowly and enjoy.