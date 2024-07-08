What's The Difference Between Corned Beef Vs Brisket?

Corned beef is brisket, but not all brisket is corned beef. It might sound like a math equation, but it's actually more of a culinary lesson. Both meats are commonly used in stews, sandwiches, and braises. Canned corned beef and its hash variant are pantry staples, but you're a lot less likely to spy canned brisket on any grocery store shelf. So, what's the actual difference, here? And where does a curious epicure begin? The "habitat" of these two delicious, oft-interchangeable meats is perhaps their most obvious distinction.

Corned beef is a pillar of New York City's flourishing Jewish deli scene, where it's often served as a thick, stacked sandwich on rye bread with a pickle spear. Zoom down south, and brisket is pulled — steaming — off of a smoker with a massive, glinting steak fork at an outdoor barbecue in Texas. But, even though they come from the same cut of meat, brisket and corned beef each have their own flavors, textures, appearances, preparation methods, and lush histories.