Corned Beef Is The Key To Making Irish Eggs Benedict

While corned beef may not actually be as Irish as you think, it's become a key ingredient for stateside celebrations for St. Patrick's Day. And a fun and unique way to incorporate the prepared meat is in an Irish eggs Benedict. This savory breakfast is similar to other eggs Benedicts you may have had, but the rich addition of corned beef gives the dish holiday flair, perfect for celebrating the Irish saint's day or any time you have leftover corned beef. Where traditional eggs Benedict uses Canadian bacon or ham, an Irish Benedict swaps out this ingredient with corned beef.

Another way an Irish Benedict differs from the traditional eggs Benedict is the replacement of hollandaise sauce for a gooey, Irish cheddar cheese sauce. If you really want to commit to the theme you can even swap out the toasted English muffin for toasted soda bread, but the heart of an Irish Benedict is in the corned beef. Corned beef is a wonderfully tender, savory, salty bite that blends well with the delicate poached egg. The jammy yolk comes together with the meat for an umami-packed bite. A benefit of corned beef is that it naturally has a somewhat briny taste to it, so you won't miss the hint of acidity you'd typically get from the hollandaise sauce.