Can You Freeze Leftover Corned Beef And Cabbage?

Corned beef and cabbage is a delicious and hearty Irish meal and, of course, it's a staple recipe for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the U.S., when it is cooked and served in large portions to accommodate loved ones at gatherings. Once the festivities are over, those large portions often mean that you've got leftovers to contend with, and you may be wondering if you can freeze these additional servings for a later date to avoid getting flavor fatigue in the days that come. The good news is that, yes, you can, and we've got you covered regarding the best way to do so and how long you can expect the meal to last.

When stored in the refrigerator, leftover corned beef and cabbage only lasts for a few days, so it's great news that it can easily be frozen for later enjoyment. In the freezer, this dish will last for up to three whole months — an exponentially longer window. If you want your corned beef and cabbage to taste as fresh coming out as it does going in, however, you should be sure to take steps to freeze it properly. Only begin to prepare the meal for freezing once it has fully cooled; this cuts down on potential ice crystals and freezer burn. Then you can portion out individual servings to conveniently access without thawing an entire batch. Finally, place each portion into an airtight container and then stow them in the freezer.