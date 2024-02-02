Upgrade Brisket With Wagyu Beef Tallow For The Ultimate Luxury

Devoted beef lovers wax eloquently about the merits of coveted Wagyu steaks, one of the most exclusive cuts of meat in the culinary world. It's not just steaks that carry the prized Wagyu designation, with any beef coming from a certified Wagyu cow eligible to be marketed as such. The prestige definitely comes from its Japanese heritage and strict breeding, feeding, and grazing requirements. But, there's another part of Wagyu that's often overlooked, and that's the Wagyu beef tallow.

Beef tallow, including the Wagyu version, is basically just rendered fat that emerges when beef gets cooked, similar to how bacon grease results from cooked bacon. Most chefs, especially ones in the American South, know that cooking with bacon grease infuses food with extra flavor and depth, which is exactly what beef tallows does. Double that when the tallow comes from Wagyu beef, and triple that when Wagyu beef tallow lands on a smoky, slow-cooked cut of brisket.

Upgrading brisket with a touch of Wagyu tallow instantly places the meat in a luxury category — for the taste as well as the price tag. Most authentic Wagyu beef comes from Japan due to its strict restrictions against exporting Wagyu cattle, hence the pricier cost of splurging on its tallow. However, a crossbred version known as American Wagyu exists and is still considered by some to be superior to other beef — and more affordable than the pure Japanese Wagyu.