14 Expert-Approved Wine Pairings For Go-To Picnic Dishes

Eating outside is one of the benefits of warmer weather, and summer is the time to fine tune your outdoor dining habits. Choosing the right recipes for a perfect picnic is part of that mission, of course, but so is selecting a wine to pair with your go-to picnic dishes. After all, the right wine can lift any outdoor meal from ordinary to extravagant with minimal effort.

While al fresco dining isn't necessarily the moment to bring out a rare vintage and tote along your finest wine glasses, that doesn't mean you have to resort to a bottle of Two Buck Chuck or equivalent when planning a picnic menu. Whether your setup is a simple blanket on the grass, or you've scored a table at the park, any occasion is right for a good wine.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine and former winery employee on four continents, I've put together a selection of wine recommendations to complement your favorite picnic foods. If you're looking for the right celebratory bottle to pop open with your spread or something to pair with a selection of fine meats and cheeses, I've got you covered. Read on to discover the ideal bottle of wine to pair with your favorite go-to picnic dishes and complete the meal.