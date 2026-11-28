When you just don't feel like cooking, picking up a pizza from Papa Johns is one of the easiest ways to get a tasty dinner on the table fast. And luckily, the pizza chain has more than a few different types of pizza to choose from, so whether you're someone who likes a ton of meat on your pizza or you're more of a veggie-forward person, there are more than a few options you can pick. But in addition to the chain's standard menu, it's also rolled out limited-time pizzas from time to time, offering creative takes on the dish that sometimes eclipse even the most classic pies out there.

We're taking a deep dive into some of those limited-time pizzas from the days of Papa Johns' past — specifically, the ones that we believe still deserve a place on the permanent menu. Some of these pizzas mimic the flavors of other popular dishes, while others are simply novel because of their size. Now, there's a good chance that we'll never see these particular menu items again, but we can at least hope that they someday make a return. And if they do? We hope they stick around for the long run this time.