8 Papa Johns Limited-Time Pizzas That Deserve To Be On The Menu Permanently
When you just don't feel like cooking, picking up a pizza from Papa Johns is one of the easiest ways to get a tasty dinner on the table fast. And luckily, the pizza chain has more than a few different types of pizza to choose from, so whether you're someone who likes a ton of meat on your pizza or you're more of a veggie-forward person, there are more than a few options you can pick. But in addition to the chain's standard menu, it's also rolled out limited-time pizzas from time to time, offering creative takes on the dish that sometimes eclipse even the most classic pies out there.
We're taking a deep dive into some of those limited-time pizzas from the days of Papa Johns' past — specifically, the ones that we believe still deserve a place on the permanent menu. Some of these pizzas mimic the flavors of other popular dishes, while others are simply novel because of their size. Now, there's a good chance that we'll never see these particular menu items again, but we can at least hope that they someday make a return. And if they do? We hope they stick around for the long run this time.
Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza
If you like sweetness with your meat, then chances are, you would've loved (or maybe actually did love) Papa Johns' Sweet Chili Chicken Pizza. This limited-time offer dropped in 2014, and NBA star Paul George was featured in the commercial for the pizza. It has some features in common with a traditional Hawaiian pizza, but with a spicy and sweet twist that sounds absolutely delicious. The pie was topped with a combination of pineapple, chicken, peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese. The standout ingredient, though, was the sweet chili sauce, which gave the pizza a swicy (or sweet and spicy) twist that honestly sounds like it was ahead of its time.
In the r/PapaJohns subreddit, a poster asked members of the group which limited-time pizza was their favorite, and one commenter called out this pizza specifically. Another commenter agreed with them, adding that they should at least revive the sauce, even if it were only used for Papa Johns' wings. Since this pizza debuted over 10 years ago now, we somehow doubt it will become a part of the permanent menu, but we can always hold out hope for a miracle.
Spicy Pulled Pork Pizza
When most people think of pork on a pizza, they just think of basic pepperoni. And as much as we love this ingredient, it's really not the only way to incorporate pork on pizza. At one point in time, Papa Johns tried to embrace pork in a whole new way by coming out with a Spicy Pulled Pork Pizza. This menu item made its limited-time debut back in 2014, but even after all these years, we still think it should be made a permanent menu item. On this pizza, you'd find slow-cooked pork, of course, but also Kansas City-style barbecue sauce and two types of cheese. The spice came from both pepper jack cheese and crushed red pepper, for a bold heat that seems like it would keep spice lovers coming back for more.
When it was rolled out, some were suspicious that it wouldn't taste very good, but others on Reddit disagreed, saying that it was actually a "surprisingly good" pie. Several commenters defended the pizza, with one referencing how tender the pork was. And honestly, putting two delicious foods together to make an even tastier mashup just makes sense. But apparently, the idea was too novel for Papa Johns, since it didn't make it on the menu for the long run.
Cheesy Burger Pizza
Have you ever had one of those nights when you can't choose between pizza and burgers? We've been there more times than we'd like to admit, which is why we totally understand the appeal of Papa Johns' Cheesy Burger Pizza. Originally, this pizza was released in 2014, but at that point, it wasn't added to the menu permanently. Apparently, more than a few fans out there wanted it back, which is why it made a reappearance on the menu in 2024. The company said that they got so many requests for the pie that they had to bring it back.
This pizza is just what it sounds like: a pie packed with the traditional burger toppings you know and love. Beef, dill pickles, and tomatoes made for a fresh but filling topping, along with a burger sauce to really bring the flavor together nicely. Yes, the dish still retained its pizza form, but it had all the deliciousness that a burger has to offer as well. Unfortunately, though, it's no longer available on Papa Johns' menu. Considering the fact that it's been brought back onto the menu before, though, makes it seem more likely that it could someday be a permanent staple at the pizza chain.
Toy Story personal pizzas
Most of the time when you order pizza, you're probably going to want a whole pie. But there are other times — like when you're eating all alone, and you're not super hungry — when you may want something a bit smaller and more personal-sized. That's why we believe that the personal pizzas that Papa Johns rolled out as part of a promotion for the "Toy Story 5" movie need to be brought back onto the menu. This series of pizzas was really only around for the summer of 2026 before they were removed from the menu. While we don't necessarily need the "Toy Story 5" branding, it's not a bad idea to have miniature pizzas on the menus for kids and adults with smaller appetites.
There were three personal pizzas that customers could choose from during this time. The Space Ranger Roni was topped with sauce, mozzarella, and double the normal amount of pepperoni, while the Sheriff's Round Up contained chicken, barbecue sauce, and grilled onions. The Reach for the Pie may have been the most interesting, though, boasting toppings including banana peppers and Italian sausage. Honestly, there's not much that's really "Toy Story"-coded about them on the flavor front, so they could easily be made permanent by just tweaking the names.
Italian Hero Pizza
If you're a fan of Italian hero sandwiches, then Papa Johns' now-defunct Italian Hero Pizza probably would've been right up your alley. This pizza made its appearance on the Papa Johns menu in 2018 but was designed to be a limited-time product. The pie swapped out the standard sauce for a creamy Italian-style sauce. The toppings included Roma tomatoes, banana peppers, onions, pepperoni, and salami. Admittedly, it may not have been a perfect option for those who were looking for more of a classic pizza, but the novelty certainly has its appeal.
One Redditor remembered the Italian Hero Pizza specifically for its sauce, saying that they were obsessed with it. However, others weren't as fond of the pie and actually complained about the sauce, claiming that it was just Italian dressing. Just because it wasn't a hit across the board, though, doesn't mean that Papa Johns shouldn't make this pizza permanent for all of the Italian sub lovers out there.
Greek Pizza
In a sort of the same vein as the Italian Hero Pizza, Papa Johns also offered a Greek Pizza in 2014. Honestly, it sounds like it was pretty good. The base of the pizza started with both traditional pizza sauce and basil pesto, for a unique saucy take on a standard pie. Then, the pizza was topped with Roma tomatoes, banana peppers, and black olives, for a veggie-forward freshness. And you can't forget the pepperoni, feta cheese, and mozzarella to make things even more decadent. Admittedly, the pizza's Greekness is probably up for debate, but it seems like a delicious combo of ingredients nonetheless.
A customer on Reddit thought back to when Papa Johns offered the Greek Pizza, although they remember it slightly differently from the description. Another poster admitted they never got the chance to try the chain's Greek Pizza for themselves, but they'd heard about how good it was. We feel like just about every pizza place could stand to have more vegetable-heavy pizzas, so we're totally with this limited-time offer staying on the menu permanently.
Frito's Chili Pizza
It's late at night, and you're not sure whether you want a full meal or just a simple, salty snack. When you can't choose between the two, Papa Johns' once-limited-edition Frito's Chili Pizza sounds like the best of both worlds. It came out in 2014, and it combined the savory meatiness of chili with the deeply salty crunch of Fritos. What's not to love? The toppings on this pizza included ground beef, Roma tomatoes, onions, chili sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella. Then, of course, there are the Fritos on top, adding that very specific flavor to the mix along with a bold crunch.
It seems to have received mixed reviews. One reviewer of the Papa Johns menu item said that they enjoyed the first slice, but after that, they weren't too excited to go back in for another. A Redditor wrote that the pizza didn't look particularly good, but it actually wasn't bad. Because of these less-than-enthusiastic comments about the pizza — and because it contains a very specific set of ingredients — we doubt it's going to make the Papa Johns menu permanently. But as Fritos lovers, we can't help but wish it was around for longer than it was.
Fajita Pizzas
Should you order Tex-Mex food or pizza? It's a tough call, but at one point in the pizza chain's history, Papa Johns didn't want to force you to choose. Its Fajita Pizzas came out all the way back in 2006 and were offered in both chicken and steak varieties. It swapped the standard red pizza sauce for a version that was infused with fajita-adjacent spices. And to make things even more saucy, customers would also get a cup of salsa verde on the side. While dipping pizza may not be the norm, it absolutely makes every slice taste better, no matter what kind of sauce you're using.
Since this pizza hasn't been around for two decades at this point, chatter about the limited edition menu item seems limited. But we think that anyone who loves fajitas just as much as we do can agree that the combo is one that sounds downright delicious. Why wouldn't you want this option on the Papa Johns menu permanently?