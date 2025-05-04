7 Store-Bought Pepperoni Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Pepperoni is delicious on pizza with its varying sizes, bold, rich flavor, and spices that make it more interesting than any basic salami. But pepperoni shouldn't be relegated to a pizza topping and nothing more. It can be used in so many ways, from a flavorful addition to a sub sandwich to a frizzled topping to crispy fried eggs with runny yolks.

Like many types of charcuterie, pepperoni quality can differ dramatically between brands. Some brands offer high-end pepperoni that tastes so good on its own that you won't want to put it on top of your pizza for fear that the cheese may overwhelm its flavor profile, while others offer barely-flavored, ultra-processed varieties that you're better off avoiding altogether. If you don't buy pepperoni on the regular, how do you know which brand is which?

I've tasted my way through seven pepperoni brands, paying attention to flavor, fattiness, and size, to help you decide which one you should snag the next time you're at the grocery store. Whether you're making a pizza from scratch or looking for a way to make your lunch routine more interesting, some of these pepperoni options may be just what you're looking for.