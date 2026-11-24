15 Kitchen Appliance Deals You Can't Miss On Black Friday 2026
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With every major retailer under the sun offering huge deals on countless goods, it's hard to know where to start with Black Friday shopping — but if you need a new kitchen appliance or several, we suggest nabbing those deals first. Top-of-the-line appliances cost a pretty penny during the rest of the year, and you could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars by acting now rather than later. To guide you towards the best deals, we've rounded up 15 customer-approved appliances with big markdowns for Black Friday 2026.
We scoured sales from America's biggest appliance retailers — including Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot — and selected items with the steepest discounts that also have top-notch customer ratings. We've included high-end products as well as affordable yet dependable choices, so you're sure to find a nifty deal within your budget. If you're in need of a huge kitchen upgrade, we've picked out amazing sales on major appliances like fridges, dishwashers, and ranges, as well as everyday gadgets like blenders, mixers, and coffee makers.
Black Friday is also a prime time to score specialty appliances you should consider for your kitchen, like air fryers, ice cream makers, and rice cookers. Normally, you might hesitate to splurge on items with specialized uses, but these bargain prices could convince you to take the plunge. Just make sure to jump at these sales ASAP, as most will vanish before November is up.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Few mixer brands are more respected than KitchenAid, and for Black Friday, Amazon is selling the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $279.99, discounted by $120 from $399.99. With 10 mixing speeds and included flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip attachments, it makes quick work of cookie recipes, cake batter, and bread doughs. Customers rave about its durability, mixing power, overall quality, and usefulness.
Order the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $279.99 before Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event ends on November 30.
Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Digital Air Fryer
Since many models work similarly to each other, a more expensive air fryer isn't always better. One affordable pick that does a great job is the Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Digital Air Fryer, available at Walmart this Black Friday for $27.99 — an online-only $22 discount from $49.99. With a convenient touchscreen display and a space-saving design, it has earned thousands of positive reviews for effectiveness and ease of use.
Get the Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $27.99 before Walmart's Black Friday deals end on November 29.
Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor
Whether you want to grind meat, chop veggies and herbs, or blend condiments, you really don't need a large food processor for most jobs. That's why the small but mighty Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor is our Black Friday pick, with pink, chrome, and white color options available on Amazon for $29.29 down from $49.95. It features a 24-ounce capacity, powerful stainless steel blades, and chopping and grinding functions.
Order the Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor from Amazon for $29.29 before its Black Friday event ends on November 30.
Frigidaire Gallery Standard Depth French Door Refrigerator
One of Home Depot's top-rated refrigerators is discounted by a whopping $1,000 for Black Friday. The stainless steel Frigidaire Gallery Standard Depth French Door Refrigerator now costs $1,999 instead of $2,999, and with a 4.6-star grade from nearly 14,000 customer ratings online, it's worth the cash. This fridge keeps food fresh and free of lingering odors by using advanced crisper drawer technology, an air filter, and auto-close doors.
Buy the Frigidaire Gallery Standard Depth French Door Refrigerator for $1,999 before Home Depot's Black Friday event ends on December 2.
Whirlpool Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher
Costco is offering a $400 Black Friday markdown on the Whirlpool Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher, taking it from $1,099.99 to $699.99. This appliance features three dish racks; normal wash, quick wash, and high temperature cycles; and sensor technology to detect dirt and clean dishes efficiently. Satisfied customers love that it turns out sparkling dishes and has a lower noise level and bigger capacity than other dishwashers.
Order the Whirlpool Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher from Costco for an online-only price of $699.99 through November 30.
Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender
Say goodbye to weak blenders that break down easily and order the Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender from Amazon this Black Friday. It's on sale for $359.95, down $270 from the regular price of $629.95. This 4.4 star-rated blender will easily blend your favorite soups, sauces, cocktails, and refreshing smoothie recipes with its 64-ounce capacity, 10 speed settings, stainless steel blades, high-performance motor, and self-cleaning program.
Order the Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender from Amazon for $359.95 before Black Friday deals end on November 30.
bella PRO 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
For a simple yet high-quality coffee machine, don't miss Best Buy's $40 Black Friday discount on the bella PRO 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, which has gone from $59.99 to just $19.99. This machine boasts a permanent filter, customizable brew strength, and is programmable up to 24 hours in advance. Its sleek controls and superior java-brewing abilities make it a customer favorite.
Get the bella PRO 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $19.99 before Best Buy's Black Friday sale ends on November 28.
Farberware Countertop Microwave Oven
Need a replacement for an old microwave? Walmart has you covered with a $44.99 discount on the Farberware Countertop Microwave Oven, slashing the price from $149.99 to $105. This 1,100-watt microwave has 10 power levels, six one-touch cooking options, and a classy stainless steel finish that's easily cleaned. Customers love how spacious the interior is despite the model's compact size, and say that it heats food quickly and evenly.
Get the Farberware Countertop Microwave Oven from Walmart for $105 as an online-only deal before November 29.
Hamilton Beach 10 Qt Slow Cooker
To do your pot roast recipes justice, grab the Hamilton Beach 10 Qt Slow Cooker from Walmart, priced at $49.99 down from $81.99 this Black Friday. This slow cooker's huge capacity lets you cook up generous batches of soups, stews, roasts, and other warming dishes for winter dinner parties, potlucks, or meal prep. Its stoneware pot, glass lid, and stainless steel exterior are designed for durability and ease of cleaning.
Get the stainless steel Hamilton Beach 10 Qt Slow Cooker from Walmart for an online-only price of $49.99 through November 29.
GE 30-in Freestanding Double Oven Electric Range
Lowes is now offering $600 off on the best-selling GE 30-in Freestanding Double Oven Electric Range, bringing it from $1,699 to $1,099. This high-tech appliance offers two ovens, allowing you to bake or air fry multiple batches of food at once, with fast preheating technology, a warming mode, and steam cleaning features built-in. Up top, the hob itself has elements that provide concentrated heat for faster cooking.
Get the GE 30-in Freestanding Double Oven Electric Range from Lowes for $1,099 before November 25.
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine
Whip up homemade ice cream, sorbet, and froyo for less with Amazon's $100-off Black Friday deal on the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, priced at $149.99 down from $249.99. This one-quart machine requires no pre-freezing of ingredients, so you can get right to churning. It also comes with a funnel that lets you sprinkle candies, nuts, and fruits into ice cream as it churns, and has a mode to prevent desserts from melting before serving.
Get the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine from Amazon for $149.99 before November 30.
Insignia 30 in. Wide 18.6 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy is slashing $400 off the Insignia Bottom Freezer Refrigerator for Black Friday, taking the price from $949.99 to $549.99. This stainless steel fridge has custom temperature controls and a generous bottom freezer compartment, as well as an official Energy Star certification, marking it as an energy- and cost-effective model. Happy customers can't believe how spacious it is and note that it maintains temperatures well.
Get the Insignia Bottom Freezer Refrigerator from Best Buy for $549.99 before November 28.
Frigidaire 30 in. 5 Burner Freestanding Gas Range
If you prefer gas ranges, Home Depot has a $230-off Black Friday deal on the Frigidaire 30 in. 5 Burner Freestanding Gas Range, now priced at $749 down from $979. With cast iron grates and a built-in storage drawer, this range's burners have a power of 18,000 BTU, and its oven comes with special technology for more even baking. This appliance boasts a 4.6-star rating from over 2,600 customer reviews, too.
Buy the Frigidaire 30 in. 5 Burner Freestanding Gas Range from Home Depot for $749 before December 2.
Ninja SLUSHi 96-oz Frozen Drink Machine
Your house might become a party hotspot with the help of the Ninja SLUSHi 96-oz Frozen Drink Machine, now marked down by $150 at Walmart. This nifty gadget turns any liquid ingredient into a frozen beverage with no extra ice required, letting you whip up frozen cocktails, fruit juice slushies, milkshakes, and other treats. It's one small Ninja appliance you didn't know you needed in your life, so grab it now for $169 down from $319.
Buy the Ninja SLUSHi 96-oz Frozen Drink Machine at Walmart for $169 before November 29.
Zojirushi 5.5 Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer
The Zojirushi 5.5 Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer helps you achieve flawless, fluffy rice every time, and it's marked down to $148.99 from $225.60 for Amazon's Black Friday event. This machine's settings allow you to cook white or brown rice, porridge, and steamed foods. Customers note that it couldn't be easier to use, it makes restaurant-quality rice, and it is designed to last for years.
Order the Zojirushi 5.5 Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer from Amazon for $148.99 until November 30.