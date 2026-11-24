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With every major retailer under the sun offering huge deals on countless goods, it's hard to know where to start with Black Friday shopping — but if you need a new kitchen appliance or several, we suggest nabbing those deals first. Top-of-the-line appliances cost a pretty penny during the rest of the year, and you could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars by acting now rather than later. To guide you towards the best deals, we've rounded up 15 customer-approved appliances with big markdowns for Black Friday 2026.

We scoured sales from America's biggest appliance retailers — including Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot — and selected items with the steepest discounts that also have top-notch customer ratings. We've included high-end products as well as affordable yet dependable choices, so you're sure to find a nifty deal within your budget. If you're in need of a huge kitchen upgrade, we've picked out amazing sales on major appliances like fridges, dishwashers, and ranges, as well as everyday gadgets like blenders, mixers, and coffee makers.

Black Friday is also a prime time to score specialty appliances you should consider for your kitchen, like air fryers, ice cream makers, and rice cookers. Normally, you might hesitate to splurge on items with specialized uses, but these bargain prices could convince you to take the plunge. Just make sure to jump at these sales ASAP, as most will vanish before November is up.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.