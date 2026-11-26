The 16 Best Trader Joe's Finds When You're Cooking For One
I've been shopping at Trader Joe's for decades. It started when I went with my parents as a kid, then I shopped there as a frugal college student. Now I pick out goodies for my family. Even though I cook for my kids now, I never stopped purchasing certain things solely for myself, whether that's the expectation of just having a meal alone or enjoying various snacks. So, I have tried plenty of delicious items if you are cooking for one. These are great for one person for several reasons: portion size, versatility, ease of cooking, effective storage of leftovers, and other factors.
I'll give you insights into why they're good, how you could use them, and why they're especially appealing for a single person who isn't cooking for a family or a crowd. Whether you are a one-person household, live with roommates, or have a large family, these items are useful to feed one person. A lot of these draw on various cultures and cuisines, so you'll have some flavorful options. That said, I can't sit here and say they are better than a handcrafted dish from grandma or your favorite local restaurant, but they are indeed tasty for a premade store-bought food. It is useful to have a snack or meal solely for yourself.
Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Broccoli cheddar soup is such a comforting option, and you might not want to go to Panera or some chain restaurant to get your hands on some. The Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, priced at $4.99, is wonderfully savory and hearty, but it stands out for its sharp white cheddar and creaminess. The soup is so thick that people even use it as a base for chicken pot pie.
If you eat it according to package serving guidelines, you can eat it over two meals. It stays good in the fridge for a couple of days, so it's great to have on hand for quick meals. I love that you just need to pour it into a bowl, heat, and eat. Beef it up with added broccoli or include more protein in the form of diced or shredded chicken. That's to say, it is scrumptious enough to eat exactly as it comes, but you can always jazz it up further.
Pasta Primavera
Look, I get it: Making pasta at home isn't too laborious. But it still takes preparation, ingredients, and brainpower that you might not have in a given moment. That is why it is so helpful to have a quick, balanced meal in your possession. You can get 1 pound of Pasta Primavera at Trader Joe's in the freezer section for $4.49. It is decked out with pre-cooked durum wheat semolina-based egg pasta, zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, and cheese, making it a thoroughly hearty, bright meal.
You don't have to do any kind of chopping or boiling. It's delicious as it is thanks to the cheese and butter sauce, but I think its versatility is also really compelling. If you want to ramp up the protein, you can always add a little chicken or ground beef. The great thing is that the veggie pieces are pretty chunky, so it feels substantial, not like it's a mushy afterthought with microscopic pieces. Cook however much you want and store the rest in the freezer until you need it next.
Middle Eastern Style Kebabs
If you're lucky enough to have a Persian restaurant near you, you can still totally support local and get koobideh kebab there. And even then, it can be kind of expensive. Trader Joe's has a solid option in its Middle Eastern Style Kebabs. You will get 12 ounces of meat for $6.99. Of course, Trader Joe's notes that there are many types of kebabs from many countries, which is why it's a broader "Middle Eastern" kebab; I'm just speaking from my experience as someone with Persian heritage: It's good for a frozen premade product.
The kebabs are made with ground beef, onions, egg, breadcrumbs, and various seasonings that work really well with pita, naan, or even a tortilla. Try it with rice, diced cucumbers, and yogurt, or get creative. You could easily place chopped pieces in a salad. Though there are three servings per container, you can just have one kebab for a smaller meal or a snack.
Gözlemes
The Gözlemes are scrumptious. Trader Joe's version comes with three pieces priced at $4.99. They are wonderfully cheesy, with a complexity that makes them particularly enjoyable. The recipe uses tulum cheese, kashkaval cheese, and mozzarella, so it's not your typical queso blend. This gives it a bit of tangy richness that makes every bite incredible. The flatbread base is crisp with a bit of flakiness that makes things even more interesting when paired with the cheese's creaminess.
This is a fantastic foundation that you can enhance with various sides such as your preferred veggie or additional protein. The product is frozen, and each one is individually wrapped, so you can open the plastic packaging when needed to ensure it's fresh for when you need it. For that reason, this is a fantastic option for smaller households — a lot of things on this list come in one bag or pack. One piece actually has 17 grams of protein, making it a really nice high-protein lunch option.
Shrimp Noodle Rolls
When you want something with a little bit of everything, get the Shrimp Noodle Rolls. You'll receive 9.88 ounces of delicious food for $4.49. This comes with a piece of tiny shrimp tucked inside a dim sum-style noodle made from potato starch, rice flour, tapioca starch, and other ingredients. The filling comes with carrot, jicama, shrimp, and other ingredients, which add complexity without overshadowing the shrimp.
I like that you pan-fry it, so it gets a nice, crisp, bubbly exterior, but the noodle is still a little soft and gummy. Everything is wonderfully bite-size and flavorful, and the textures really work well together. This is phenomenal to have on hand, and you can add any of your favorite East Asian sauces, like soy sauce, to further enhance the flavor. I've tried a bunch of shrimp products from TJ's, and this was my favorite out of them all.
Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp
I'm not celiac, nor do I eat a gluten-free diet, but I cannot deny I frequently buy GF foods just because I like them (when they are made well). And this Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp is indeed made perfectly, as it ranked quite well in my aforementioned TJ's shrimp ranking. The breading is incredible, using modified tapioca starch, coconut flour, and other ingredients to achieve the final result. It perfectly complements the succulent shrimp, adding a touch of textural intrigue and a mild, earthy, nutty flavor.
This is definitely one of the higher-end items on this list, priced at $9.99 for a 12-ounce bag. However, you get three portions out of it, so it still comes out to a pretty good price per serving. This is fantastic whether you want to incorporate it into pasta or a veggie dish. The world is your oyster, or in this case, shrimp.
Grilled Pitted Green Olives
Hear me on this one. Olives can certainly be part of a satisfying meal or snack when you're cooking for one person. First of all, they are both calorie-dense and high in fat, which can help you feel more satiated. Trader Joe's Grilled Pitted Green Olives are $3.99 and among the best from the grocery chain, and I would know because I've had many of its olives. Its grilled ones stand out because they have added complexity and flavor intrigue without the intensity of something like a garlic-stuffed olive.
I think this is a good foundational choice to keep on hand because you can have it as a standalone snack, create your own grazing board with cheese, crackers, and fruit, or incorporate it into pasta or salad. These are made with Chalkidiki olives and are big with a meaty texture that makes them satisfying to bite into. They're so good that people have said they practically polished off the entire thing themselves in one go — I can't blame them.
Norwegian Smoked Salmon
Hey, I love Costco; I really do, but it is difficult to enjoy its smoked salmon promptly — not to mention, it's pricey to get so much of one item. For a party of one, snag the Norwegian Smoked Salmon at Trader Joe's for $5.49. It comes with 4 ounces of fish, which is perfect for a quick meal with crackers or for topping a bagel loaded with cream cheese. Technically, there are two servings, so you could enjoy it for brunch two days in a row or simply polish it off as a nice, hearty meal.
You could add it to an omelet or just enjoy it with other nibbles on a snack platter — think cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, or nuts. This kosher item balances the hint of smokiness with the natural, delicate fish taste of salmon in perfectly portioned slices. There's good reason this Norwegian-sourced item is among the best salmon products at TJ's.
Mini Blueberry Scones
I love baking. There's something so nice about a fresh cookie or a muffin. But sometimes, I just run out of eggs and don't want to venture to the store at the precise moment a craving hits. That's when a frozen treat like Trader Joe's Mini Blueberry Scones is so convenient. You can pop off one or as many scones as you like and bake them as desired. I think these are good in a toaster oven, so you don't have to use a standard-size oven if you only want to make one little one that's going to go with your coffee.
Simply follow the instructions listed on the packaging, bake, and you are ready to go. You'll get 12 mini scones for $5.49. The box is compact and doesn't take up very much space in your freezer. Eat alone, add a little bit of your favorite jam, or even crumble one over yogurt. There are bits of blueberries, notes of butter, and a hint of sweetness.
Turkey Burgers
Turkey burgers are a stellar alternative when you don't want something as heavy as a beef-based patty. Trader Joe's sells its version of Turkey Burgers for $3.79, which comes in a pack of four. The great thing about them is their simplicity, as they're made with turkey, kosher salt, and rosemary extract. That might seem a bit boring, but it makes it really easy to enhance, season, and pair with other ingredients.
This is ideal for when you're cooking for one because you don't have to invest in an enormous pack of burgers, and you can get a lot of use out of them. People like to cook them on a griddle, but an air fryer is ideal if you prefer a crisper texture. If you don't have those, a standard pan always works. One person recommends adding mozzarella and marinara for a unique spin on a meatball sandwich.
Madras Lentils
When you're in the mood for something delicious and comforting, you cannot go wrong with the Madras Lentils. It comes with 10 ounces of product, which is two servings, per the packaging. But nothing is stopping you from eating the whole thing. This includes a hearty blend of lentils and red kidney beans as the foundation, but there's a hint of cream, a touch of umami from the tomato paste, and various spices that make it thoroughly delectable.
You can also pair it with a fluffy bed of rice, fresh roti, or a garlicky piece of naan. To bulk it up even more, you could include some added veggies like cooked carrots and onions. But it's totally tasty to heat and simply eat straight from the bag. There is a fair amount of protein, fiber, and iron, so that you can get a variety of nutrients into your system with minimal effort. The Indian food product is beloved by many who appreciate the convenience, protein content, and flavor.
Shelled Edamame with Sea Salt
It's always a good idea to have shelled edamame in the freezer. They take only minutes to prepare and can be a great source of protein and fiber when you don't want to do a bunch of cooking. It's pretty filling, too, whether you eat it as a designated side, mix it with rice, or toss it with your favorite veggies. I also like that the shelled aspect makes it way easier than shelling them yourself — though it's kind of fun to do.
The Shelled Edamame with Sea Salt costs $3.99 and only uses the edamame and sea salt, so it's a blank slate for flavor. You don't even have to incorporate it into a larger meal; you could just prepare it as a high-protein snack. This will get a lot of use in your freezer, and I like that I can just take as much or as little as needed and store the rest until later. There are three servings, but you can stretch it further if you're incorporating the edamame as part of a bigger meal.
Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
Trader Joe's has a variety of pizzas, but I particularly enjoy the Uncured Pepperoni Pizza. It contains four servings, but I'm not here to tell you how much you should or shouldn't eat. If you do have leftovers, however, pop them in a Ziploc bag and eat them cold the next day. You could quickly air-fry it to warm it up, but just keep an eye on it so it doesn't burn or get too crunchy.
While uncured pepperoni adds a savory, oily touch, the Parmesan sprinkled on top makes it feel like you got it from a local pizza joint. I don't really see this often in store-bought frozen pizzas, so I particularly enjoy that added touch. The pizza costs $5.99 and can hold its own compared to a lot of other frozen pizzas on the market, especially since the crust is quite scrumptious. This is an utterly classic meal to have on hand, and I'm not alone in thinking it's pretty dang tasty.
Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
What if I told you that you could have a quick dinner for $3.49? Well, if you like xiao long bao, the Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings are a good store-bought frozen option. It comes with six dumplings, each the perfect size to pop in your mouth. There's a fair amount of liquid to help it live up to its name, but then you get a smidge of juicy chicken, green onion, soy sauce, ginger, and other ingredients that give it a well-rounded flavor to keep things interesting.
There's a good amount of protein, too, which is only a bonus. I think they're better if you pour a smidge of soy sauce or add some heat from chili crunch for even more flavor. I eat them straight from the tray, which is even more convenient when cooking for yourself. You don't have another dish to wash, but you get your belly filled.
Baingan Bharta
I have yet another scrumptious $3.49 find: Baingan Bharta. This little fella is compact, and you may very well have passed by it far too many times without noticing it. Pick up this pleasant purple entree anytime you need a filling, absolutely delicious meal. Though the nutrition facts say it has two servings, it is easy to eat the whole thing.
You get mashed eggplant as the main player, which offers a soft but almost meaty texture. There's also a tomato puree and diced tomatoes to give it a rich, umami foundation, and loads of spice to take things to new heights. I was so impressed with this frozen meal that it was my No. 1 pick when I tested gluten-free entrees from TJ's, but another writer considered it even better than takeout. If you like eggplant and spices, you have to get this meal.
Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese
Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese has been one of my go-tos for a while. Based on the package, it looks so unassuming and boring, even. But you'll change your mind once you take that first bite. It's such a good dish it's hard to believe it was ever frozen — it could even pass as homemade if you plated it up out of the packaging. This dish is delightfully cheesy, which is expected, but the touch of heat from the Hatch chile gives it a superior flavor. It's not the same as adding, say, hot sauce or chili powder, as the roasted Hatch chile brings a vegetal taste along with that lick of heat.
This is an incredible blend of creamy and spicy with well-cooked, not-mushy pasta. A box is $3.49 and has two servings, but you know the drill: You could totally eat the whole thing. And for one person, I'd go that route for a super filling meal, or heat it and split it into two portions, then save the rest for later. There are plenty of ways to effectively reheat mac and cheese, but I like the stovetop since I can keep a close eye on everything.
Methodology
I've tried most of these myself, and if I didn't, I included insights from Tasting Table articles and reviews, as well as public commentary from other platforms. I thought carefully about which items would work best when cooking for one person, which meant things that didn't take up a lot of space, could be stored easily after opening, and were versatile enough to be revamped in different ways so one wouldn't get bored with something. That meant larger portions, like a family-sized lasagna you have to cook all at once, weren't a great fit. Everything on this list could be portioned, cut, frozen, or prepared to ensure freshness for one person. Of course, flavor is a huge consideration because nobody wants bland or gross food regardless of household size.