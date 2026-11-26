I've been shopping at Trader Joe's for decades. It started when I went with my parents as a kid, then I shopped there as a frugal college student. Now I pick out goodies for my family. Even though I cook for my kids now, I never stopped purchasing certain things solely for myself, whether that's the expectation of just having a meal alone or enjoying various snacks. So, I have tried plenty of delicious items if you are cooking for one. These are great for one person for several reasons: portion size, versatility, ease of cooking, effective storage of leftovers, and other factors.

I'll give you insights into why they're good, how you could use them, and why they're especially appealing for a single person who isn't cooking for a family or a crowd. Whether you are a one-person household, live with roommates, or have a large family, these items are useful to feed one person. A lot of these draw on various cultures and cuisines, so you'll have some flavorful options. That said, I can't sit here and say they are better than a handcrafted dish from grandma or your favorite local restaurant, but they are indeed tasty for a premade store-bought food. It is useful to have a snack or meal solely for yourself.