8 Trader Joe's Olives, Ranked
I've been to Trader Joe's hundreds of times, and yet I always find a new product — sometimes it's literally new, and other times just new to me. It's expensive to try everything the grocery chain has in stock, but curiosity always gets the best of me. If you're like me, perhaps you've seen an olive option or two, but never given it much thought. How good can Trader Joe's olives be, anyway?
Well, I did us all a solid and tried eight options to determine the best, most delectable olive you need to buy immediately, and the one you shouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole. I was looking for olives that offered a balanced texture (not extremely hard or chewy, but not too squishy either) and a salty, briny base with plenty of flavor from the actual olive. There are many types of olives, all offering slightly different flavor notes and textures. In the case of TJ's offerings, most are quite tasty, but some stand out in both good or bad ways. Find out which is which.
8. Medium Green Ripe Pitted Olives
I had a visceral reaction to eating these medium green ripe olives, and not in a good way. These pitted Manzanilla olives are so soft, they're nearly mushy. If you mixed them into a pasta salad or some dish, there's no doubt they'd turn to mush and break apart. As if that wasn't unpleasant enough, these don't offer any flavor.
They only taste like the salty brine they're housed in; the fruit itself has lost its essence, which is supposed to be tangy, slightly bitter, and even a bit smoky. The can makes it difficult to consume, too. You're forced to transfer them to a reusable container or use them all up in one go. The glass jar containers make it much easier to eat and utilize. While the flavor isn't unpleasant (just dull), I can't recommend these purely because of the unappetizing, delicate texture. Reviews seem to be all over the place for these; some think they're terrific and buy multiple cans at a time, but others note that they're mushy, bruised, or brown.
7. Extra Large Black Pitted Olives
Compared to the green olives, these extra large black pitted ones are leagues better. From here on out, I can recommend the olive options, knowing that there's someone out there who may like their profile or texture. If you've ever eaten black olives on pizza, this type of olive is probably what the restaurant uses. This has the same inconvenience factor as the previous olives, but at least I know I can get use out of them.
These black olives are fantastic on pizza, and since they are whole, you can cut them to your desired size, whether that's classic olive O rounds or quartered lengthwise. They retain their texture enough that they're not as unpalatable as the previous olives, but not so enchanting that I can rank them higher. The flavor is good, but not incredible. You might be wondering what type of olives they are, and you'll have to keep guessing because the nutrition label just says "olives." Keep an eye out to see if your Trader Joe's has the sliced black olives, if you prefer something ultra-convenient.
6. Organic Conversation Olive Trio
I've purchased the Conversation Olive Trio before and enjoyed it; the jar holds up here as well. These are a combination of Bella di Cerignola, Nocellara, and Leccino olives, which make for a fun combination of sizes and textures. Since they all have the pits still in them, they feel sturdier than the previous two olives, giving them a lead in the ranking. The Nocellara olives seem the saltiest with an herbal note toward the end of the bite, while the Bella di Cerignola is meaty and mild.
That said, the black Leccino olives are quite small and difficult to eat, and don't offer the same experience as the other two in the mix. It kind of feels like I'm gnawing on a big seed and trying to get the meat from a tiny fruit. These are a solid trio, but the flavors and textures don't stand out enough to go any higher than the sixth position.
5. Spanish Manzanilla Olives with Pimento Paste
Don't write off Manzanilla olives entirely, after my last-place pick. The Spanish Manzanilla Olives with Pimento Paste give the olive variety a much better name. Thankfully, they retain a bit of chew to make them a pleasant snacking experience. To be honest, I can't really taste the pimento paste, made from pimento, guar gum, salt, and some other ingredients, but it's supposed to impart a peppery flavor.
Still, this ranks above the olive trio based on the Manzanilla olive's taste and texture. They're slightly softer than the trio of olives, but they feel meatier as you bite into them. Plus, they're wonderfully salty with a slightly earthy flavor. Trader Joe's suggests using it as a garnish for cocktails, enjoying it as part of a charcuterie board, or as an appetizer with prosciutto and melon. I think the pimento-stuffed olives would be incredible in a dirty martini or paired with a garlicky chicken dish.
4. Jumbo Pitted Greek Kalamata Olives
I've purchased these jumbo Kalamata olives multiple times; they've been a mainstay in my household for years. I typically put them on pizza, but you can use them in any number of ways. A Greek-style seven-layer salad uses Kalamata olives to bring a variety of flavors and textures, creating a captivating, unexpected dish. These olives are especially salty with a strong, memorable flavor and a meaty texture. Like the previous olives, these are a blend of slightly soft yet chewy texture, which contributes to their mid-tier ranking.
The Greek Kalamata olives are brined in red wine vinegar, salt, and water, which gives them a deeper and heightened type of flavor; the red wine vinegar helps it stand out from olives that only use a water and salt combination. Obviously, the color assists in setting them apart visually, but even so, I could easily pick them out in a blind taste test, thanks to their distinct, bold, tangy taste. I prefer the sheer intensity of these olives over the pimento-stuffed Manzanillas.
3. Grilled Pitted Chalkidiki Green Olives in Oil
The Grilled Pitted Chalkidiki Green Olives in oil are a true outlier in this lineup. The sunflower and extra virgin olive oil blend gives them a slick, oily mouthfeel that lingers and creates a rare texture. Not only that, but they also have the grill marks for visual appeal and grilled flavor. The smokiness comes in toward the end of the bite for me, after it's well-chewed, but it lingers with the oil to create a depth of flavor that beats out everything I've mentioned so far.
This results in an approachable, savory olive with smoky notes that don't overwhelm the senses. The olives ranked quite highly among 22 jarred olive brands for the same reason. They are memorable but still easy to use. They'd be good on a charcuterie board, as long as you have little toothpicks or something to pick them up with. They'd also work in a herby spaghetti aglio e olio pasta, where the oil only adds to the dish. I find the flavor and firmer texture more favorable than the Kalamata olives to secure a higher place in this ranking.
2. Colossal Olives Stuffed with Garlic Cloves
I get it — garlic-laden olives might be a touch too strong for some people. But if you're in the camp of loving potent olives, like blue cheese-stuffed ones, then these are a sheer delight. The garlic brings a light pickled crunch to the texture profile; it's not so crisp that it feels out of place, but it still provides added texture to make this olive variety more dynamic. Then, of course, we have the tangy garlic, which doesn't have as sharp a bite, because of its pickled nature.
The olives have a similar, mildly firm, meaty texture as the grilled ones (they're both Chalkidiki olives after all), but the garlic takes it to a higher level. This Trader Joe's product would be incredible blitzed into an olive and garlic tapenade, along with a bit of parsley, lemon juice, and olive oil — maybe add in some capers for added brininess or red pepper flakes for a touch of heat. I found myself snacking on these garlic-stuffed olives a little more than the grilled ones because of the garlic notes. Plus, the olive oil was a bit messy. If you want a powerful olive to use in dishes and appetizers, then this TJ's item is a must-try.
1. Organic Italian Green Bella di Cerignola Olives
The organic Bella di Cerignola olives blew me away. Unlike the No. 2 and 3 olives that offered unique elements to enrich the flavor, these olives are excellent all by themselves. The large olives are not pitted and occasionally come with a stem attached, so these feel the most authentic to the fruit. I once did an olive oil tasting and tried an olive that I plucked right from the branch; this Trader Joe's item mimics the experience of eating the actual olive fruit, but of course, this one is brined and nowhere near as bitter.
The large size makes it hearty, but it feels like you're eating something akin to a small apricot (by size alone, not taste). These bring a satisfying crunch, pleasant meatiness, and a mid-level brininess. They are salty and savory, but they're also somewhat buttery and milder than a lot of other options on this list. The Bella di Cerignola olives don't have the same oiliness as the grilled olives or the snappy, fragrant bite of garlic cloves, making the gentler flavor more versatile. Add them to an orzo salad, pasta with sun-dried tomatoes, or a charcuterie board. This is the clear winner for me, based on how easy the olives are to devour.
Methodology
I selected all of these olives from my local Trader Joe's location — some were listed on the website, and others weren't, so if any of these are of interest, you may want to visit your nearest store to see what's actually in stock. I tested all eight options on one day, then did it again a couple of days later to give myself time to formulate my thoughts.
I was looking for olives that offer a slightly firm texture and a rich, savory flavor. Olives that ranked low were either too soft or had flavor issues. Ones that ranked high held a favorable texture that was somewhat crisp or firm, with a complex taste that was salty, but not overwhelmingly saline. I mention the container in a couple of places as it relates to my experience, but it doesn't ultimately factor into the ranking placement.