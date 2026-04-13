8 Trader Joe's Olives, Ranked

I've been to Trader Joe's hundreds of times, and yet I always find a new product — sometimes it's literally new, and other times just new to me. It's expensive to try everything the grocery chain has in stock, but curiosity always gets the best of me. If you're like me, perhaps you've seen an olive option or two, but never given it much thought. How good can Trader Joe's olives be, anyway?

Well, I did us all a solid and tried eight options to determine the best, most delectable olive you need to buy immediately, and the one you shouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole. I was looking for olives that offered a balanced texture (not extremely hard or chewy, but not too squishy either) and a salty, briny base with plenty of flavor from the actual olive. There are many types of olives, all offering slightly different flavor notes and textures. In the case of TJ's offerings, most are quite tasty, but some stand out in both good or bad ways. Find out which is which.