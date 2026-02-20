My Go-To Frozen Trader Joe's Item Is So Good It Could Pass For Homemade

There are a plethora of scrumptious prepared foods to pick up at Trader Joe's to make meal time a breeze. And while buying frozen and prepared foods sometimes can sometimes mean you're sacrificing taste and quality just for something convenient, there's an item in the TJ's freezer aisle that's so delicious, people will think you made it yourself: the Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese.

I like it because it's cheesy with a hint of heat and smokiness from the roasted Hatch chile peppers. It's not so spicy that I have to down a glass of water after every bite, but enough that it enhances the flavor profile of every nook and cranny. Each mac and cheese package comes with 12 ounces of product, which is certainly enough to eat as a meal for one person (although some reviews mention they are full after consuming half). But if you're entertaining a few guests, I suggest grabbing several of these to jazz up and serve to pass off as your own creation.

Of course, it's tasty enough to nuke in the microwave and eat it in the plastic container it comes in — it's on our list of best TJ's microwave meals because it's already an elevated version of such a classic dish. But that plastic dish doesn't exactly scream "I made this from scratch." I have some ideas on how you can revamp it a bit to make it seem homemade.