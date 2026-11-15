6 Chili's Appetizers And Sides That Outshine The Main Course

Chili's Southwestern Eggrolls are something to behold. The exterior of these large egg rolls is made from a flour tortilla, rather than an egg roll wrapper — that's the first sign that we're about to embark on a memorable ride. Then they're stuffed with chicken, corn, black beans, red peppers, and even spinach. There's some jalapeño jack cheese sprinkled in, and a side of avocado ranch to dunk them in. These are regarded as genuinely amazing, with a puffy, crisp tortilla that some say even resembles a pastry. People appreciate that they aren't too salty, which often isn't the case with restaurant food.

Frequent patrons say the dish is indeed one of their favorite options to get at the eatery. Even if you don't go to the restaurant very often, you'll leave feeling just as impressed as one Redditor who hadn't been in 20 years. "Southwestern egg rolls? Top notch. Lot of flavor," they reviewed. "Southwest eggrolls are the best thing ever, it's the main thing I go to Chilis for," someone responded in the initial Reddit thread. Hundreds of people think these are a slept-on, underrated pick. So there's no denying that these are really beloved among Chili's customers, which only proves their popularity and spot on this list. You can order this as a regular appetizer or as part of the Triple Dipper.