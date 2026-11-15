6 Chili's Appetizers And Sides That Outshine The Main Course
There are loads of chain restaurants where customers can visit any location and feel a sense of consistency, and Chili's is one of them. The chain is known for its array of entree items, like fajitas and burgers, but there's a whole menu to explore beyond those larger dishes. Chili's also has some delectable sides and appetizers that are not only worth ordering, but also worth dining in for on their own.
We've selected the most-mentioned dishes on various social and review platforms. People can't stop talking about these amazing stand-outs, thanks to their delightful combinations of ingredients, unforgettable size or presentation, and general adoration. While we'd also recommend knowing about the top Chili's entrees to order, sometimes you want a smaller bite. These appetizers and sides are even better and more mesmerizing than larger meals. Some of your favorites are likely already included, but there also might be some surprises — check out our list below.
Southwestern Eggrolls
Chili's Southwestern Eggrolls are something to behold. The exterior of these large egg rolls is made from a flour tortilla, rather than an egg roll wrapper — that's the first sign that we're about to embark on a memorable ride. Then they're stuffed with chicken, corn, black beans, red peppers, and even spinach. There's some jalapeño jack cheese sprinkled in, and a side of avocado ranch to dunk them in. These are regarded as genuinely amazing, with a puffy, crisp tortilla that some say even resembles a pastry. People appreciate that they aren't too salty, which often isn't the case with restaurant food.
Frequent patrons say the dish is indeed one of their favorite options to get at the eatery. Even if you don't go to the restaurant very often, you'll leave feeling just as impressed as one Redditor who hadn't been in 20 years. "Southwestern egg rolls? Top notch. Lot of flavor," they reviewed. "Southwest eggrolls are the best thing ever, it's the main thing I go to Chilis for," someone responded in the initial Reddit thread. Hundreds of people think these are a slept-on, underrated pick. So there's no denying that these are really beloved among Chili's customers, which only proves their popularity and spot on this list. You can order this as a regular appetizer or as part of the Triple Dipper.
Fried Mozzarella
You can get fried mozzarella at many establishments, so it's not the most exciting appetizer to see on a menu. However, Chili's Fried Mozzarella is something you'll never forget after experiencing it for yourself. People often refer to them as "bricks" or "logs" because they're so hefty, and because of their rectangular shape — which also helps them stand out from other stick-like versions. You can choose from a few different flavors, like regular, honey-chipotle, or Nashville Hot.
Those who have finally tried the dish after long avoiding it say they're glad they gave it a chance. Some people love the cheesy dish so much that they get a Triple Dipper with three orders of just the fried mozzarella. Food reviewers have ranked it as the absolute best Chili's app, and we've previously ranked it fourth in a mozzarella stick showdown against other chains – though some fans would certainly say there's nothing better than Chili's version. Our reviewer said they were totally shocked at the sheer size, noting that it could serve three people and saying the cheese seemed incredibly fresh while the breading was nicely seasoned. The cheese pull is especially noteworthy if you want an edible showstopper that'll blow away any main dish.
Loaded White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Few foods are quite as comforting as macaroni and cheese. You probably have a go-to recipe you like to follow, but it's just as nice to order it at a restaurant. Chili's serves a Loaded White Cheddar Mac & Cheese as one of its many side dishes, and it's a clear favorite. It is definitely a top dish among food reviewers, who love how much cheese sauce it has and say they get it every time they visit the chain. It's consistently recommended to first-timers because of its fantastic flavors — some people even say they dream about it.
It's a safe bet given its familiar ingredients: green onions, plenty of cheese, and bacon crumbles. The latter adds smoky, savory richness to the creamy base, but the green onion is needed to give it a touch of freshness. Folks are thoroughly obsessed, so it's an exceptional item even though it may seem standard. Some say it's better than Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese, which is quite a feat, especially considering that our writer ranked the fast food chain as having the best mac and cheese. The key is the sauce blend, followed by the crispy bacon-and-cheese layer on top. You have to try the gooey masterpiece for yourself; we're drooling just thinking about it.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
The loaded goodies don't end with mac and cheese. Chili's Loaded Mashed Potatoes hold their own against the spot's main courses, too. While you might venture to the chain for a main course, you'll leave thinking about this side. The potato base is regarded as delightfully creamy with a buttery flavor, but then it also has the "loaded" toppings for added dimension — green onions, bacon, and plenty of cheese. Chili's proves that you can get customers raving about something as simple as mashed potatoes; it's so iconic that people try to recreate it at home with countless copycat recipes.
Those who get the side to-go try to scoop out as much of the spuds as possible from the container, so as not to waste a morsel. The texture composition makes it a true standout, and the bacon bits add the perfect crunch and mouthfeel so the spud portion doesn't feel too soft. Though you could get them unloaded, the toppings make this side more scrumptious, colorful, and noteworthy.
Chicken Enchilada Soup
Soups might seem simple enough to make at home, but that doesn't stop loyal Chili's customers from craving them. The Chicken Enchilada Soup is a popular pick that fans enjoy so much they wish they could buy it in bulk or eat it daily – both good signs that something is truly excellent in quality and taste. People say it's their favorite food at the restaurant, while others say it's their favorite soup in general, a testament to just how much it outshines the mains.
It's highly loved due to its rich flavors, and for some, it's the main reason to visit the chain. "I don't go to Chili's that much and wouldn't at all if it wasn't for the Chicken Enchilada Soup," one Redditor shared. So even if you're not the biggest Chili's fan, you, too, might come to adore this cozy side dish. Though it already comes with a generous amount of tortilla strips and a sprinkle of cheese, people like to ask for an extra portion of strips for added crunchy goodness. They're really nice once they soften in the soup, adding a unique texture to the dish. There are plenty of copycat recipes to follow, but you can get the real thing at your nearest Chili's. It's absolutely worth ordering especially if you're on a time crunch, since making slow-cooker chicken enchilada soup from scratch could take close to five hours.
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
We had to include another soup and loaded food option because Chili's really knows what it's doing in those departments. The Loaded Baked Potato Soup is constantly mentioned in positive online reviews. People love the creamy concoction so much that they've bought it regularly for months at a time, and apparently it doesn't even need the bacon; it's that incredible. However, if you get it as the menu specifies, it's perfectly loaded with a bit of cheese, green onion, and, if desired, smoky crisp bacon pieces. Folks note that this bold soup is a comforting but thoroughly filling side.
Others say it is truly the best soup with the perfect flavor, and they love the layer of cheese on top. It also has an incredible cheese pull, which you might not expect from a soup. Customers trying it for the first time noted how amazing it was after just one bite. Even if you buy the soup as a mere accompaniment to a bigger dish, you'll be remembering it well after it's gone. This is the perfect blend of amazing taste and memorability, making it such a popular pick that customers walk in the door craving it. A secret tasty combination is to order a side of tortilla chips and use the soup as a dip – you're welcome.
Methodology
We pored through forums and review sites such as Reddit, TikTok, Tripadvisor, and Facebook, as well as other Tasting Table articles, to identify which Chili's side dishes and appetizers should take center stage. We found a select few options that were frequently mentioned. We were looking for customer compliments and how people compared the appetizers to larger main courses.
After researching, we ultimately found that most options centered on fantastic flavors or a memorable factor that people couldn't stop yapping about — such as size or cheese pull. These had to have wide appeal rather than be a one-off favorite. Because we stuck with apps and sides, that narrowed down the list quite a bit. Some other options received good reviews, but not enough to actually outshine or outperform a full-sized entree dish.