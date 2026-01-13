The Chain Restaurant Chicken Enchilada Soup That's Definitely Worth Ordering
Among the myriad of chain restaurants to choose from, many have hidden gems that are often overlooked in favor of more popular and heavily promoted dishes. If you're searching for a bowl of comforting chicken enchilada soup, there's one chain restaurant you mustn't disregard. While it's typically thought of for its must-have appetizers, Chili's is home to a delightful soup that's actually worth ordering.
The biggest advantage to dining at a chain restaurant like Chilis is the fact that the menu options and pricing are relatively consistent across the board. If you're a fan of the cheesy, comforting, and savory flavors of a chicken enchilada soup, then this menu item from Chili's should be at the top of your list to order. Depending on your specific location, you'll have to check with your local restaurant to verify that the chicken enchilada soup is available.
One fact to know about Chili's is that many of its dishes arrive pre-made and bagged to be warmed up later for serving. Even in Reddit threads praising the soup, Chili's kitchen and waitstaff chime in about the process. Needless to say, fans still love it for its great taste, cheesy texture, and nostalgic comfort. Comments call it, "good soup" and mention, "I loved this stuff growing up."
More about Chili's chicken enchilada soup
While the chain restaurant receives raves for its chicken enchilada soup, there are still some dissenting comments that criticize the quality of this popular Chili's dish. For some who best remember the soup from years past, it seems the chicken enchilada soup might have diminished in quality over time. Comments on Reddit and other social media mention such concerns as, "the chicken was always weird to me" and, "it was like cheese water.'
If you want to try a twist on a Chili's style enchilada soup from the comfort of your own home, forego takeout options and try making your own. There are a number of copycat recipes across the internet, which would mimic the preferred taste and texture of the soup everyone loves and remembers so well. You can even repurpose leftover rotisserie chicken and canned enchilada sauce for a quicker version.
Between visits to Chili's or your own home cooking, enjoying a cup or a bowl of chicken enchilada soup is a hearty treat. With warm flavors of cheese, chicken, corn flour, and savory seasonings, the soup provides comfort in every sip. Though some might argue that Chili's is one of the chain restaurants that's no longer worth it, trying this beloved soup might just change your mind.