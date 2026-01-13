The Chain Restaurant Chicken Enchilada Soup That's Definitely Worth Ordering

Among the myriad of chain restaurants to choose from, many have hidden gems that are often overlooked in favor of more popular and heavily promoted dishes. If you're searching for a bowl of comforting chicken enchilada soup, there's one chain restaurant you mustn't disregard. While it's typically thought of for its must-have appetizers, Chili's is home to a delightful soup that's actually worth ordering.

The biggest advantage to dining at a chain restaurant like Chilis is the fact that the menu options and pricing are relatively consistent across the board. If you're a fan of the cheesy, comforting, and savory flavors of a chicken enchilada soup, then this menu item from Chili's should be at the top of your list to order. Depending on your specific location, you'll have to check with your local restaurant to verify that the chicken enchilada soup is available.

One fact to know about Chili's is that many of its dishes arrive pre-made and bagged to be warmed up later for serving. Even in Reddit threads praising the soup, Chili's kitchen and waitstaff chime in about the process. Needless to say, fans still love it for its great taste, cheesy texture, and nostalgic comfort. Comments call it, "good soup" and mention, "I loved this stuff growing up."