8 Times Coca-Cola Tried And Failed (Miserably)

If you head to the soda section of your local grocery store or you're browsing a gas station convenience store on a road trip, you'll see that there are so many different Coca-Cola flavors to choose from. However, the varieties you'll see on shelves today aren't the only flavors Coke has ever had — there are more than a few discontinued Coke products that are no longer available, no matter how much we might want them back. And when you start talking about all of the other drink lines Coca-Cola owns? It just makes sense that the brand would've had several flops in its long history.

We're taking a closer look at some of the attempts Coke has made to roll out new products that have ultimately failed. These aren't necessarily all bad products, but for whatever reason, at the times the brand released them, they just didn't perform well. Maybe you got the chance to taste these drinks while they were still on the market, and perhaps you even hope that Coke will bring some of them back someday. But for now, these are some of Coca-Cola's biggest failures.