The Short-Lived '90s Soda That Tried To Cash In On Gen X Cynicism (And Lost)

The history of carbonated drinks is long and complex, with pharmacists adding flavors to fizzy drinks since the 19th century. While Coca-Cola and Pepsi have dominated the Cola Wars for years, there have been dozens, if not hundreds, of other brands that have tried to carve out their own niche in the market. That doesn't even include the brands owned by Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola. One such brand that didn't survive for very long and has largely been forgotten today is Coca-Cola's OK Soda. Why such a wishy-washy name? Market research at the time indicated that "Coca-Cola" was the second most recognizable word in the world, right after the word "OK."

Cans of the soda featured subdued art by Daniel Clowes, creator of the "Ghost World" comic, as well as other indie artists of the zeitgeist. They were aiming for a starkly Gen X aesthetic and feeling, where the fake enthusiasm of a traditional Coca-Cola commercial was supplanted by the advertising equivalent of a shrug. The soda was okay. It wasn't amazing. You didn't have to care about it. It was fine. Whatever. One marketing exec said they chose the name "OK" because "it underpromises."

Coca-Cola was trying to lure in consumers by ironically criticizing traditional advertising as superficial and manipulative. The OK Soda ads were subverting ads, using cynicism to try to sell the product. The idea was conceived by the same man who created the ad campaign for one of history's worst marketing flops: New Coke. He built the campaign around the belief that young people were not only used to being manipulated, but they knew it was happening.