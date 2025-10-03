The Controversial Change Coca-Cola Made In 1985 That Caused An Uproar With Longtime Fans

It's no secret that the first bottles of Coca-Cola had an eye-popping ingredient that inspired the name. The original version utilized coca leaf and kola nut as a part of its secret recipe, and those ingredients meant that early Coca-Cola contained a small amount of cocaine. The Coca-Cola Company switched to cocaine-free coca leaf and kola nut extracts in 1903 due to growing worries about how the stimulant could affect soda drinkers. It's worth noting that it wasn't actually outlawed until over a decade after that, in 1914.

Rival Pepsi, then a tonic known as Brad's Drink, was coming up around the same time, though Coca-Cola originated in Atlanta, Georgia, and Pepsi came from New Bern, North Carolina. The competition to become the top cola drink caused what became known as the "Cola Wars" between the two brands, and that war has continued ever since, with each one fighting to be the most popular soft drink. That has led to many additions to the Coca-Cola lineup, including new flavors such as Vanilla, Cherry, Lemon, Lime, and even Raspberry.

Some have become permanent flavors (we're looking at you, Cherry and Vanilla!), while others have not stood the test of time. In recent years, Pepsi revived the cola wars with one of its latest offerings, Pepsi Zero. The company claimed that it tasted better than Coke Zero, a very similar zero-calorie soft drink, as both use aspartame and acesulfame potassium as sweeteners.