This Iconic Soda Started As 'Brad's Drink' And A Cure For Indigestion

Every soda has an origin story, and Pepsi's is pretty interesting. It was initially created in 1893 by North Carolina pharmacist Caleb Bradham. Several soft drinks have been invented by pharmacists, including Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper. Pepsi is among those that were marketed as healthy beverages and pushed as a drink that could help cure a stomachache.

Bradham initially marketed Pepsi as a "digestive aid" rather than a sugary soda. He sold the soft drink locally, calling it "Brad's Drink" and claiming that it could help with dyspepsia, or indigestion. One of Pepsi's earliest marketing slogans was, "Exhilarating, Invigorating, Aids Digestion," according to Vistaprint. Despite the claims and slogan, there was never any medical proof to back any of this up.

Five years later, Bradham changed the name to Pepsi-Cola, a more marketable moniker. He made up the name by combining dyspepsia and kola, because the drink contained kola nut among its ingredients. The name was changed again in 1961 when the brand dropped "Cola" and it simply became Pepsi.