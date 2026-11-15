9 Fast Food Chains With The Highest Quality Beef Burgers
Quality isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when we think of fast food. It's something that we'll compromise on for convenience, speed, and affordability. But as fast food has become increasingly expensive, and a growing number of people feel that some iconic fast food items have gone downhill, customers have more reason to question what they're getting for their hard-earned cash.
There are a handful of fast-food chains that understand this — some are well-known brands, while others you may never have heard of. Their commitment doesn't just include what happens in the kitchen. It starts with the beef itself, and some even work directly with ranchers and farmers to ensure it meets particular standards. To build this list, we looked at four markers of quality: transparency regarding where the beef comes from, how the cattle are raised, whether the patties are ever frozen, and how the burgers are prepared.
Wendy's
Quality assurance and ethical sourcing are at the forefront of the Wendy's ethos, from the fresh, never-frozen 100% beef patties to its Animal Care Standards Program. The chain's website covers various areas of its sourcing process, including its beef supply chain, a commitment to eliminating the routine use of medically important antibiotics by 2030, and various sustainable practices. The site also addresses its investment in improving livestock conditions and exclusive use of beef from Beef Quality Assurance-certified sources. Suffice it to say, Wendy's offers more transparency than many fast-food chains.
Even the square shape of the burger was inspired by the idea of quality. Founder Dave Thomas wanted the patties to hang over the bun so that the quality of the beef was visible before the first bite. The patties contain zero fillers or additives and are transported from processing facilities to restaurants in refrigerated trucks. Once the patties arrive, every Wendy's burger is made to order on a grill and served fresh and juicy to customers.
In-N-Out
With fewer than 500 locations across the U.S., In-N-Out is not as widespread as other fast-food chains. A major reason for that is its staunch commitment to quality. The chain follows a strict policy of no freezers, no pre-packaging, and no microwaves for its beef patties. As a result, it can only make its patties at certain facilities and only opens stores in locations that are within a certain distance of its distribution outposts. Also, unlike many chains, it refuses to franchise and instead prefers to remain privately owned.
As for where In-N-Out actually gets its beef, our sources indicate that most of it comes from a California-based supplier called Harris Ranch. It's one of the largest beef suppliers in the Western United States, and it says its cattle are grass-raised and grain-finished. That said, it only supplies the meat. In-N-Out handles the inspection, removes the bones, and grinds the beef used for each patty, which it grills fresh for every order. The chain says the patties are made from 100% USDA ground chuck and are free of additives, fillers, and preservatives.
7th Street Burger
An up-and-coming East Coast chain, 7th Street Burger has exploded in popularity since opening in 2021. It keeps its menu short and sweet, offering only a cheeseburger, a double cheeseburger, a vegetarian-friendly option with Impossible Meat, and fries. The chain compensates for its limited offerings by delivering a quality smash burger patty that has customers lining up on sidewalks. It doesn't say where it sources its beef, but our research points to Schweid & Sons, a family-owned and operated ground beef purveyor headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey.
The company sells a range of fresh and frozen beef products, including Upper ⅔ Choice Angus Beef, Certified Angus Beef, USDA Prime beef, and several varieties without any antibiotics, hormones, or steroids, such as an all-natural blend made from family farm-raised Angus. It's unclear which beef type 7th Street Burger uses for its patties, but Schweid & Sons has earned our praise before, with its Prime Burger landing on our list of favorite store-bought beef burger brands.
Whataburger
Texas' favorite fast-food chain maintains a steadfast commitment to freshness, offering a farm-to-table guarantee that includes the use of 100% fresh, never-frozen American beef in burgers that are made to order. According to a QSR interview with Whataburger's chief administrative officer, Alexander Ivannikov, the chain transports beef from processing plants to kitchens without the use of modified atmosphere packaging, which is typically used to slow spoilage and extend shelf life. Like In-N-Out, Whataburger ties its expansion to its beef supply chain, with plants dedicated exclusively to serving its restaurants in markets like Atlanta and Phoenix, which helps it maintain standards.
While the chain doesn't disclose where it sources beef, we did some sleuthing and dug up the name Surlean Foods. Formerly Surlean Meat Co., the San Antonio-based beef processor was founded as a sister company to L&H Packing, once one of the largest slaughterhouses in the Southwest. It has served a wide range of well-known companies over the years, including Wendy's. Whoever supplies the chain today, the fresh-beef pledge is nothing new — Whataburger has held to it since opening in 1950.
Culver's
A Midwestern staple, Culver's ranks pretty high on our ranking of American burger chains. Its signature ButterBurger is composed of three cuts of beef — sirloin, chuck, and short plate – which, according to Culver's website, are sourced solely from well-marbled, filler-free, prized cuts. As to be expected, Culver's checks the "fresh, never frozen" box, and only prepares burgers to order.
The chain says that 100% of its ButterBurger beef comes from family-owned Midwestern farms, although it doesn't specify which. In a 2017 interview with The Country Today, Culver's former Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Bonner, said that the chain has worked with some beef producers for over 20 years. That certainly says something about its commitment to local farmers. Culver's is also a member of the Decade of Ag movement, which was created to develop a sustainable, climate-smart agricultural system. It has since donated more than $8 million to agricultural education via its Thank You Farmers project. Taken together, these practices show that Culver's attention to quality starts well before its beef reaches the kitchen.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Over its 24 years in business, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has become one of the most talked-about chains in fast food. Its signature steakburgers are cooked to order and made with 100% premium beef.
Freddy's doesn't disclose its beef supplier, but it does explain what sets a steakburger apart from a regular beef patty. Steakburgers typically use more premium cuts, such as sirloin or ribeye, sometimes blended with chuck or round. Sirloin and ribeye are both known for their beefy flavor, while chuck and round can bring a different balance of flavor and texture to the blend. Steakburgers also tend to contain more fat than traditional beef patties, and that marbling can contribute plenty of flavor. While Freddy's doesn't reveal the exact cuts in its blend, its emphasis on premium beef suggests a step up from the standard fast-food burger. Freddy's burgers are certainly worth considering if beef quality is a priority.
Cook Out
Unless you've spent much time in the Southeast, odds are you haven't heard of Cook Out. It's pretty ubiquitous throughout the region, and its backyard-grill-flavored burgers have helped cement it as the most popular fast food chain in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Its Double burger is the fan-favorite, along with the butter-soaked Cajun chicken sandwich, and a legendary array of milkshake flavors.
There's an advantage to being a regional fast food chain, too, such as the ability to maintain a higher level of quality control. Cook Out doesn't share where it gets its meat from, but its website states that it only uses fresh, never frozen beef. This is ground and formed into patties at its meat commissary and distributed to each individual location every day. This daily, hands-on approach sets the freshness of its beef apart from many other chains. McDonald's, for example, flash freezes most of its burgers, which can sit for up to three weeks before being served.
Steak 'n Shake
Steak 'n Shake claims that it aims to serve the finest burgers possible. The chain believes it can achieve that by making animal health and well-being a priority, adhering to a strict set of Animal Welfare Standards, and only working with suppliers that meet its expectations. Its beef comes from humanely raised cattle, and not only does the chain require its vendors to submit annual certifications, but it also conducts regular on-site audits.
In 2026, Steak 'n Shake switched to using 100% grass-fed and grass-finished pasture-raised cattle for all of its steakburgers, with no added antibiotics or hormones. It's currently one of the only major American fast-food burger chains to commit to this level of quality. In a post on X, the chain said, "Steak 'n Shake is committed to serving the healthiest kind of beef at reasonable prices. It is simply the right thing to do." Grass-fed beef may also be healthier for you, thanks to its lower total fat content, heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, a special kind of omega-6 fatty acid called conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), and additional antioxidant vitamins.
Schoop's Hamburgers
Family-operated since 1948, Schoop's Hamburgers is an Indiana-based regional chain with just 12 locations, including two in Illinois. The upside to having a small footprint is that it can still serve fresh, made-to-order, hand-formed smash burgers. Its massive, crispy-edged patties that hang over the bun are a signature part of the Schoop's experience, along with its iconic '50s-style aesthetic. It was also named one of USA Today's 10 best regional fast food restaurants in the U.S., and is considered the region's best hamburger by The Northwest Indiana Times.
At Schoop's, you'll experience the same time-tested patty recipe that it has always used – a special beef blend that remains a family secret. Another perk to being a small chain is having the beef delivered fresh each day and ground on-location. That, combined with the fact that Schoop's has its very own butchers, allows it to offer high-quality beef burgers.