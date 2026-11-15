9 Fast Food Chains With The Highest Quality Beef Burgers

Quality isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when we think of fast food. It's something that we'll compromise on for convenience, speed, and affordability. But as fast food has become increasingly expensive, and a growing number of people feel that some iconic fast food items have gone downhill, customers have more reason to question what they're getting for their hard-earned cash.

There are a handful of fast-food chains that understand this — some are well-known brands, while others you may never have heard of. Their commitment doesn't just include what happens in the kitchen. It starts with the beef itself, and some even work directly with ranchers and farmers to ensure it meets particular standards. To build this list, we looked at four markers of quality: transparency regarding where the beef comes from, how the cattle are raised, whether the patties are ever frozen, and how the burgers are prepared.