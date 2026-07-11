8 Freddy's Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best
While there are over 500 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers locations across the United States (and three in Canada), there are only seven in California. So it's lucky that I'm about half an hour away from one, considering some customers are willing to drive three hours each way to get to one. Despite being founded in the early aughts (2002, to be specific), stepping into the fast-food eatery feels like a blast from the past, with retro red-and-white decor and booths. I went once a couple of years ago and had one burger, but this time around, I ventured to the restaurant to try eight of the chain's burger options.
The food comes out fast, yes, but it still tastes really good, fresh, and high-quality, likely because it's made-to-order with fresh ingredients. There's a good reason why it's considered one of America's top burger chains. I purchased a bunch of burgers for the sake of the review, but I also got some other options for my family, including a concrete (which has nothing to do with construction, by the way), fries, and a hot dog, and everything was pretty impressive. So instead of this being a major critique, as in some of my other reviews, it is ultimately ranked by overall flavor intrigue, balance of ingredients, and complexity — even my last-ranked one is delicious and a worthy purchase.
8. Single Steakburger
Let me explain how Freddy's does its burgers to set the scene for all the beef-based burgers: The restaurant uses 100% lean ground beef that's pressed so thin it's almost like lace. The edges of the burger are crispy, while the middle is slightly thicker, but it's still a thin burger overall. The crispness contrasts with the delicate, soft bun, making it stand out from virtually every other fast-food burger I've ever had.
I found myself peeling the crisp edges of the burger just to eat it. It is really a unique experience. The Single Steakburger, in particular, has one patty, cheese, mustard, onion, and pickles on a toasted bun. I'm not ranking it last because it's terrible and I would never eat it again; I would devour it in a heartbeat. The main issue is that the burger is so thin and fragile. The incredibly soft bun gets squished so easily as I bite into it that the burger becomes so flat and mashed. It seems like there's more bun than burger, so it doesn't feel as flavorful and hearty as some of the upcoming burgers. The imbalance sets this single burger as my last-place pick.
7. Veggie Burger
I was a vegetarian for 15 years, so I can recognize a good veggie burger, and this is really tasty! Freddy's Veggie Burger uses a black bean burger, cheese, onion, Thousand Island dressing, and a bit of lettuce and tomato for a filling dish. I can taste the black beans, along with spices that make it flavorful; there are occasional whole beans or corn kernels to add mouthfeel, so it doesn't feel wholly mushy.
Here, the crisp lettuce and onion add textural dimension, while the onion adds a pungent bite that's needed to give the burger some extra flavor. It's very clearly a veggie burger, which I can appreciate; I have found that some plant-based burgers try to taste like beef, but this one isn't pretending to be meat. The patty is thicker than the Single Steakburger, so it feels more balanced in my mouth and not as bready, giving it the lead in the ranking. I think anyone avoiding meat would enjoy this burger — as long as you like beans, that is. Beans are very prominent in the overall flavor and texture.
6. Triple Steakburger
While the Single Steakburger was so thin it basically turned into a pressed sandwich, the Triple Steakburger is almost too meaty — if that's even a valid complaint (I'm sure some readers are scoffing right now). Obviously, if you want the most meat, this is your best bet. The burger has three steakburger patties, cheese, mustard, onion, and a tasty dose of tangy pickles. However, it looks and feels like a pile of meat when you bite into it, especially because the soft bun flattens down as you bite into it — so it's more burger than anything else, and the patties and cheese just kind of stick together.
I feel like it needs more freshness to break it up, but Steakburgers don't typically include lettuce or tomato, so onion is the only piece of produce we get in the Triple burger. I need some additions to make it more flavorful, simply because the meat seems overwhelming compared to everything else. There's no cost to add lettuce, portobello mushroom, tomatoes, or sauerkraut, among other free add-ons, so I'd definitely go that route next time. That level of customization might have boosted the burger a couple of spots in the ranking. Still, I'd rather get the Triple Steakburger as-is than the Veggie Burger.
5. Freddy's Original Bacon and Cheese Double
Freddy's Original Bacon and Cheese Double features two steakburger patties, bacon, American cheese, mustard, onion, and pickles on the signature toasted bun. I feel like the two steakburgers are a sweet spot, kind of like why In-N-Out's Double-Double is so popular; one feels like too little and three patties seem like too much. It's like the Goldilocks of burgers.
So, this burger has two patties, but we also see bacon — the only burger with this salty sliced meat addition. It brings a rich, savory, fatty flavor that adds some dimension and helps cut the beef. The bacon is a bit floppy and could have used another minute on the grill. That said, I understand that totally crisp bacon would increase cooking time and shatter as customers bite it, so that probably doesn't work — even if that's how I prefer my bacon. Still, I like the bacon addition for added flavor complexity and a slight chewy texture that sets it apart from the previous options. Plus, I feel the two-burger stack is the best-balanced of anything so far.
4. Freddy's Original Double
At No. 4, we have the burger that started it all: Freddy's Original Double. This creation features everything in the previous burger, minus the bacon. Without the bacon, I can really taste and enjoy the beef. It tastes fantastic and goes to show you don't need to douse a burger in sauce to make it palatable if it's already well-made. I should point out that the pickles are sandwich pickles, sliced lengthwise, so they cross nearly the whole burger in a single piece. This brings a zesty freshness in every bite without falling out, as the small, round pieces might.
It has a smidge of vinegary mustard and creaminess of cheese, but the two steakburgers are still the stars of the show. I have zero complaints and no notes to improve it. It's good enough just the way it comes. However, for this ranking, I'm seeking interesting flavor combinations and textural additions, and the next three just have more going for them in that regard. It's a darn good cheeseburger, though, one that you shouldn't overlook when it comes to fast food eats. It would likely fare pretty well in Tasting Table's fast food double cheeseburger ranking. If I were recommending a burger to a first-time Freddy's customer, I'd say you can't go wrong with this one. Plus, the next three have added ingredients that might not appeal to everyone.
3. Jalapeño Pepper Jack Double
Spicy fans, listen up: the Jalapeño Pepper Jack Double loads up the heat threefold. The burger is bare-bones, without produce like tomato or onion to give it vibrancy; instead, we have two steakburger patties, pepper jack cheese, Fire-Roasted Jalapeños, and Freddy's Spicy Jalapeño Fry Sauce on a toasted bun. It's heat, cream, beef, and carbs from the bun, so it's a heavy burger with nothing to lighten it.
The pepper jack cheese is the mellowest spicy addition because the milkiness helps counteract the heat. Then, the fry sauce packs a punch, doubled by the Fire-Roasted Jalapeños. The latter of which is the most intense of the three heat sources, but it also offers the biggest textural contrast — a bit of a crunchy chew. I love the spicy twist, which makes the burger one of Freddy's best offerings and a must-have for anyone who likes to test their strength on the Scoville scale. Because of the spicy intrigue, I have to place the Jalapeño Pepper Jack Double over Freddy's Original Double — sorry, Freddy.
2. California Style Double
You don't have to be a private investigator to figure out that the California Style Double is a spin on In-N-Out's Double-Double, a brand that has strong roots in California. The iconic In-N-Out option has a bun, two slices of American cheese, two burger patties, onion, lettuce, tomato, the signature spread, and a toasted bun, and it ranked as my top fast food cheeseburger. I hadn't tested Freddy's version for said taste test; otherwise, it might have fared pretty darn well.
The California Style Double has the same ingredients, but we swap in two steakburger patties and Thousand Island Dressing instead of the spread. It's a solid burger that is easy to enjoy; I can say that much. I prefer In-N-Out's spread over Thousand Island, but the burger base is still excellent. I like the crisp ingredients and freshness from the produce, which were missing in the Jalapeño Pepper Jack Double. I love the familiarity of the sandwich, but it still feels unique to Freddy's; after all, there's nothing quite like those flattened, lace-like patties that bring so much dimension to every burger. The lettuce, tomato, onion, and slathering of Thousand Island bring a necessary uplift that helps it rank above the previous burger. I'd be more likely to order this one regularly.
1. Prime Rib Steakburger
While the Jalapeño Pepper Jack Double felt heavy and the California Style Double has the uplift of some veggies, the Prime Rib Steakburger kind of falls in the middle. This creation brings a handful of new elements into the fold that I didn't see in any other offering: thin-sliced prime rib, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, sautéed portobello mushrooms, and garlic aioli. The burger has two steakburger patties to give it the signature Freddy's taste, rounding things out. This burger, though, is the ultimate savory concoction.
The portobello mushrooms are chewy and meaty, adding textural dimension, and they're deeply savory and earthy, too. The grilled onions offer a slight chew and a sweet-savory combination that only further enhances the flavor. The Swiss cheese is lightly nutty and creamy, providing some mellowing savory depth on the palate. The burgers are fantastic as always, but the ultra-thin prime rib beefs things up (pun intended) without feeling heavy like the Triple Burger.
It has to do with the light texture that almost rips apart to the touch; it doesn't feel as weighty as adding another part into the mix. I love a mushroom Swiss burger, and this Freddy's menu item hits those notes while adding extra elements. If you want the ultimate meat burger, the Prime Rib Steakburger is the top pick — it's even considered one of the most popular items from Freddy's itself.
Methodology
Because everything was quite delicious, I had to get super nitpicky about how I ranked these. Ultimately, I went with the taste of the burger, including any ingredients, the complexity, and the overall balance. Some of the lower-ranking ones, while totally tasty, felt imbalanced, either with too little meat relative to the bread or too much meat relative to the other ingredients.
If you haven't been to Freddy's, I encourage you to give it a go. It feels retro, but it's surprisingly very modern. Everything is delicious, and I left completely happy with my experience; my toddler and husband also had a great time, and I brought leftovers to my in-laws, who also liked them — that is to say, at least five people tried the Freddy's burgers and became fans. If you like the freshness of In-N-Out, this offers a similar quality but a totally different burger experience. Because of the softness of the bun, cutting the burger in half to show the cross-section would have compromised the overall appearance of the burger.