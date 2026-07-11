8 Freddy's Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

While there are over 500 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers locations across the United States (and three in Canada), there are only seven in California. So it's lucky that I'm about half an hour away from one, considering some customers are willing to drive three hours each way to get to one. Despite being founded in the early aughts (2002, to be specific), stepping into the fast-food eatery feels like a blast from the past, with retro red-and-white decor and booths. I went once a couple of years ago and had one burger, but this time around, I ventured to the restaurant to try eight of the chain's burger options.

The food comes out fast, yes, but it still tastes really good, fresh, and high-quality, likely because it's made-to-order with fresh ingredients. There's a good reason why it's considered one of America's top burger chains. I purchased a bunch of burgers for the sake of the review, but I also got some other options for my family, including a concrete (which has nothing to do with construction, by the way), fries, and a hot dog, and everything was pretty impressive. So instead of this being a major critique, as in some of my other reviews, it is ultimately ranked by overall flavor intrigue, balance of ingredients, and complexity — even my last-ranked one is delicious and a worthy purchase.