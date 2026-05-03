Where Does In-N-Out Actually Get Its Beef?

In-N-Out Burger prides itself on using fresh, high-quality beef and other ingredients, but terms like that can be vague to the point of meaninglessness to a customer. On one hand, the proof is in the taste itself. Legions of fans will attest to the fact that part of what makes In-N-Out special is that the ingredients just taste better than your average fast food joint. But on the other hand, the chain is not quite as open as other chains concerning where it sources its ingredients from. While even McDonald's openly lists the suppliers it uses for its beef, In-N-Out simply touts the "quality" and fresh-made aspect of its food. Thankfully, other sources reveal what In-N-Out won't, and those point towards most of In-N-Out's beef coming from a California-based supplier called Harris Ranch.

While In-N-Out has never specifically revealed where its beef comes from, several news stories over the years have confirmed that the chain gets most of its meat from this Central Valley operation. The ranch itself has also celebrated its status as one of In-N-Out's suppliers on Instagram. While there may be other unrevealed secondary suppliers, Harris Ranch is a pretty massive operation that is clearly capable of meeting most of In-N-Out's needs. The company was family owned for much of its existence but was sold to the Central Valley Meat Holding Company in 2019. The two companies still operate independently, so it's not clear if Central Valley Meat also supplies for In-N-Out as well.