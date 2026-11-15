10 Frequent Complaints About American Whiskeys

Firstly, I wanted to address a point of clarity. Not all American whiskey is bourbon, but for the sake of this article, I will mostly be referring to the qualities of bourbon. One quality is its mash bill; bourbon needs to be made from at least 51% corn, with most bourbon being around 70%. This is in stark contrast to single malt whisky, which is made from 100% malted barley. Corn is naturally sweet, especially when compared to other grains like barley, rye, and wheat, which in turn makes corn-heavy bourbon sweet.

This means that American whiskey is usually sweet, which often comes across in the glass as vanilla and caramel. This is further influenced by its maturation in new oak barrels. This can lead to an indulgent, dessert-like character, which is absent from other types of whiskey. Therefore, this shouldn't really be seen as a complaint, but more as a fundamental difference in tasting preferences. Ultimately, sweetness is a defining feature of many American whiskeys, but that doesn't make it a weakness. It's just a fundamental part of bourbon, so if you don't like it, then American whiskey simply isn't for you. That being said, the worst bourbons out there can have a sickly, artificial-tasting sweetness, so those who complain about sweetness should try a good bourbon first, then decide whether it's right for them.