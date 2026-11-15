Forget Midrange Granite: Alison Victoria's Preferred Countertops Are More Luxurious And A Better Investment

Alison Victoria, skilled interior designer and host of the HGTV show "Windy City Rehab," is an expert at transforming upscale, modern homes. She is known for offering tips and tricks for creating a luxurious aesthetic on a budget by combining DIY upgrades and upcycling with cost-saving strategies like finding smart dupes and shopping at discount stores. One of her best suggestions for homeowners planning a kitchen renovation is to skip midrange granite countertops and opt for a material that offers better long-term value and a higher return on investment.

In an interview with HGTV Magazine, Victoria says that granite countertops are gorgeous, but not very user-friendly for most households. She says that one of the disadvantages of granite countertops is that they are naturally porous, making them vulnerable to stains. To protect them, you need to invest a lot of time into maintenance, like sealing them every year. Victoria recommends engineered quartz as an alternative because it is more durable and lower maintenance. She says that midrange granite is roughly the same price as a quartz countertop, making it a smarter investment.

Midrange granite, also called mid-grade or level two granite, is a budget stone that is typically ¾ inch thick. It's designed for daily use in home kitchens, but it isn't as durable as high-grade granite. The average cost of mid-grade granite varieties like Baltic Brown and Giallo Ornamental is between $8 and $55 per square foot. The average price range per square foot for an engineered quartz countertop is $15 to $70.