Ditch Granite Countertops: The Durable Alternative Bursting With Old-School Charm

Granite has been the darling of kitchen countertops for decades, but homeowners wanting both durability and a more flexible design have another well-deserving option to consider. Instead of relying on Mother Nature's veining and color variations in a slab of stone, this material can be customized with an array of variables. That granite alternative is terrazzo, a surface with loads of old-school charm, centuries of history, and a penchant for modern creativity.

For a deeper look at this intriguing countertop material, we consulted with Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio. She describes terrazzo as "a composite material made with chips, traditionally marble and sometimes other aggregates," which are embedded in either a cement-based or resin binder before the surfaces are ground and polished. Noting how granite is a natural stone and terrazzo is a designed composite, she points out the personality potential that terrazzo brings to a kitchen. "That makes the aesthetic conversation very different," says Kelly. "Granite celebrates what nature created in a slab, while terrazzo gives the designer much more ability to play with aggregate, scale, color, and pattern."

It's worth mentioning that terrazzo isn't totally a newbie in the world of design. Venetian mosaic workers in 16th-century Italy are known to have repurposed marble remnants for creating terrazzo surfaces, a practice that gained notoriety in American architecture during the 1920s. It even features in Tasting Table's look at kitchens that nail the "old money" aesthetic.