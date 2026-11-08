A Dubai-Style Twist Gives Hot Chocolate A Decadent Upgrade

By nature, hot chocolate is a fairly decadent treat, as it's always warm, sweet, and chocolatey. Anyone who has sampled around the different varieties and preparations knows, however, that the degree of decadence can vary quite a bit. The richness of the base liquid and the strength of the chocolate both play major roles. To invite a whole new layer of luxury, consider taking a page from the viral side of the internet and dressing your mug up in the style of a Dubai chocolate bar.

For those who might've somehow missed the Dubai chocolate trend of the past few years, it is a specialty confection centered around a filling of bright green pistachio cream and crisp, toasted vermicelli-like kataifi. The Dubai chocolate bar was a viral sensation thanks not only to its intriguing flavor and texture, but also the vibrant color. It is a treat perfectly designed for the internet age, and one that has spawned countless recipes mimicking that combination of flavors.

There are many ways to bring the Dubai chocolate trend to the realm of hot chocolate, but we will start with the simplest. To mimic the flavor, all one needs to do is apply the signature filling to the outside of your mug. This entails coating the rim with something like this sweet Eastanbul Pistachio Cream and then dipping that into toasted dried kataifi. The contents of the mug can be an ultimate homemade hot chocolate recipe or simply a pouch of store-bought hot cocoa mix — either way it will deliver all of the signature Dubai chocolate flavors.