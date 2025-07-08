Stop Buying Overpriced Pistachio Milk And Make It Instead — It's Way Easier Than You Think
Fallen in love with a pistachio latte from a cute coffee shop downtown? The good news is that the drink isn't hard to make it at home. The not-so-great news? Walk down the aisles of your grocery store and you'll discover the problem: A 32-fluid-ounce carton of Tache Original Barista Blend Pistachio Milk will set you back about $7. Compared to an Unsweetened Almond Milk from 365 by Whole Foods for $2, your morning latte can shape up to be really expensive. If buying store-bought pistachio milk is out of the question, make your own!
Some dry-roasted, unsalted pistachios and a cup of filtered water are all you need to start. In a blender, blitz pre-soaked pistachios down into a smooth powder. The key is to stop before it turns into a spreadable paste — at that point, you've ended up with pistachio butter. Once you've gotten to this stage, slowly add the water into the running blender until everything's well-mixed. The last step is straining the mix through a cheesecloth or a sieve to remove any chunky bits. You can keep your homemade pistachio milk in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days. A bit of separation may occur, so give it a good stir before using it to make a DIY deluxe pistachio latte.
Assuming you're blending up an entire 16-ounce pack of $10 Setton Farms Dry Roasted and Unsalted Pistachios, you can get about 64 ounces of fresh pistachio milk in return. You'll be saving some cash by making your own pistachio milk as opposed to buying from other brands out there!
Pistachio milk is more versatile than you think
Besides drinking it straight or making an awesome pistachio latte, there are many other ways you can put your latest batch of pistachio milk to good use. For instance, draw inspiration from the matcha pistachio drink that's exclusively sold in Starbucks Japan. There's no need to bust out your passport for a taste. All you need to do is make a regular pistachio latte, then add in a few teaspoons of matcha powder. The grassy flavor of matcha is a match made in heaven with pistachio's nuttiness that, when whisked together with some strong coffee, makes for a drink that'll instantly wake up your taste buds.
Homemade pistachio milk can also be put to work in a pistachio cappuccino, blended into a nutty milkshake, or simply poured over your morning cereal in place of regular milk. But if, instead of a drink, you're actually after a bite, then consider using the milk in a batch of pistachio muffins with pistachio crumble. Together with ingredients like mashed banana and yogurt, your DIY pistachio milk counts among the wet ingredients that give the muffins their nutty flavor. Baked into the muffins are also chopped pistachios, so if you've got leftovers from making pistachio milk, it's an awesome way to use up everything. A nice cup of pistachio (matcha) latte and a nutty muffin aren't a shabby way to wake up, if we say so ourselves!