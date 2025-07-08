Stop Buying Overpriced Pistachio Milk And Make It Instead — It's Way Easier Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fallen in love with a pistachio latte from a cute coffee shop downtown? The good news is that the drink isn't hard to make it at home. The not-so-great news? Walk down the aisles of your grocery store and you'll discover the problem: A 32-fluid-ounce carton of Tache Original Barista Blend Pistachio Milk will set you back about $7. Compared to an Unsweetened Almond Milk from 365 by Whole Foods for $2, your morning latte can shape up to be really expensive. If buying store-bought pistachio milk is out of the question, make your own!

Some dry-roasted, unsalted pistachios and a cup of filtered water are all you need to start. In a blender, blitz pre-soaked pistachios down into a smooth powder. The key is to stop before it turns into a spreadable paste — at that point, you've ended up with pistachio butter. Once you've gotten to this stage, slowly add the water into the running blender until everything's well-mixed. The last step is straining the mix through a cheesecloth or a sieve to remove any chunky bits. You can keep your homemade pistachio milk in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days. A bit of separation may occur, so give it a good stir before using it to make a DIY deluxe pistachio latte.

Assuming you're blending up an entire 16-ounce pack of $10 Setton Farms Dry Roasted and Unsalted Pistachios, you can get about 64 ounces of fresh pistachio milk in return. You'll be saving some cash by making your own pistachio milk as opposed to buying from other brands out there!