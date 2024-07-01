The Unique Matcha Pistachio Drink Sold Exclusively At Starbucks Japan

If you love all things pistachio, there's a Starbucks drink that should be added to your bucket list. It's the Matcha & Crushed Pistachio Milk Tea Latte. This delightfully green-hued drink is only available at Starbucks locations in Japan, though. So unless you are live or have a visit planned to this country, you won't find it at your local Starbucks. Even then, visiting a location while in Japan doesn't necessarily guarantee you'll be able to get one of these flavored lattes.

This drink is only available for a limited time, but you can find it on the menu until July 2. For those who are able to try this exclusive drink, there's more to this latte than meets the eye. For example, this is not a vegan-friendly drink because it does contain some dairy products. It's also worth noting that you'll get a double dose of caffeine between Starbucks' iconic matcha green tea and a pump of white mocha syrup to add sweetness and balance the flavor profile of the drink.