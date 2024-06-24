Starbucks Japan's Tea Floats Put A Twist On The Classic Ice Cream Treat

When you want an ice cream float, you likely have a craving for a pairing of ice cream and your favorite soda, like Coke. Quite unexpectedly, however, some Starbucks locations in Japan serve tea floats that combine its traditional iced tea drinks with a scoop of vanilla ice cream to satisfy your need for a dose of caffeine and your sweet tooth. It's certainly different from the classic ice cream floats we grew up on, but that's partly why it's just one of the many items Starbucks Japan serves that aren't available here in the U.S.

The scoop of vanilla ice cream is a beverage customization available for iced tea lattes and tea Frappuccino's. One scoop of ice cream can transform your iced green chai tea latte into a dessert of sorts. The upgrade costs between 108 and 110 yen, or about 70 cents in U.S. currency. It's only available for specific products at Starbucks Tea & Cafe locations — there are currently only 14 locations across the country in cities like Tokyo that focus on tea beverages from its Teavana brand.