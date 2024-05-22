Starbucks Japan Is Reducing Waste With Its New Banana Brûlée Treats

It's already easy to get jealous of all the different international Starbucks drinks that we can't get in the United States, but the coffee chain's new banana products in Japan have the added bonus of being good for the environment. While Starbucks is always rolling out new flavors, both here and abroad, the company has also made sustainability a big goal this decade, with commitments to cut its water usage, carbon emissions, and landfill waste by 50% by 2030. This effort has recently borne fruit in America in the form of new cold cups that are being rolled out this year, but in Japan, the effort has taken a slightly tastier form. Starbucks Japan has announced a new line of "Banana Brûlée" treats, including two bakery items and a Banana Brûlée Frappuccino, which makes use of bananas that had previously been going to waste.

Starbucks Japan says in a press release that its new line will utilize three million "mottainai bananas." Mottainai is a Japanese term that refers to regret over waste, and the bananas in question are perfectly good fruits that would have normally been tossed out due to conditions like damaged skin, which do not affect the flavor at all. The mottainai program in Japan, which has been run by Dole since 2021, produces bananas in the Philippines and normally has 20,000 tons of "substandard" bananas that go to waste each year.