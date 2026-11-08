5 Frequent Customer Complaints About Whirlpool Dishwashers

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Whirlpool is one of the most recognizable appliance brands. Its name carries weight, and consumers tend to trust it. In 2025, the company reported $16 billion in sales, and its portfolio includes several appliance brands shoppers don't realize Whirlpool owns. Despite the company's high profits, the individual experiences of consumers paint a different picture. Some consumers say the quality of Whirlpool kitchen appliances has gone downhill, its dishwashers included.

If you peek at online forums and threads that discuss appliances, you'll notice a surprising number of people looking for a solutions to their Whirlpool dishwasher problems. Tasting Table read through copious amounts of such threads, and picked up on certain patterns that keep repeating: the poor drying, the faulty detergent dispenser, drainage issues, issues with leaking, and overall a lifespan that's far too short.

The purpose of this article isn't to sway you entirely away from buying a Whirlpool dishwasher. It's only meant to highlight the problems that you might encounter during your ownership of the appliance. Some of these issues can be resolved easily, without a handyman, while others do require a professional service. Here are five frequent complaints about Whirlpool dishwashers, as told by the customers.