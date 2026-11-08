The Golden Era For 10 Major Restaurant Chains

We can't all stay on top forever. It's just a fact of life. Take boy bands, for example. There was a time when we were all falling over ourselves for the latest *NSYNC or Backstreet Boys hit. Okay, not everyone, but a heck of a lot of teenage girls were. Tamagotchis and Furbies had their moment in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and in the early 2010s, anyone and everyone was attempting to twerk. The same applies to restaurant chains — they have their glory days, but then they have to fight to stay relevant. Just like the cool gang at high school.

Here, we're taking a look back at the golden eras for many of America's most beloved restaurant chains. We're revisiting the OG days of TGI Fridays, the bargain baskets of Applebee's, the epic rise and fall of Hooters, and many more familiar favorites. If you ever listened to *NSYNC while gearing up for a night out at Olive Garden in the 2000s, or kissed your Furby goodbye before heading out for a family meal at Pizza Hut in the late 1990s, this heavy dose of nostalgia is for you.