How Dating Culture Helped Inspire A Once-Popular Restaurant Chain

If you are in the market for loaded potato skins, what's the first place that comes to mind? Even these days, it's probably TGI Fridays. The chain is often credited with inventing the loaded potato skin, and it's famous for its extensive menu of appetizers and variety of cocktails. According to TGI Fridays, the brand is about celebrating the "freeing and liberating spirit of 'Friday.'" Less widely known is that the restaurant chain was started in 1965 by perfume salesman Alan Stillman, whose goal was not to sell food or drinks, but to meet women.

"It wasn't easy to meet women," Stillman told Punch in 2015. The restaurateur lived on the Upper East Side of New York at the time and was particularly fascinated by the number of flight attendants in the neighborhood, none of whom seemed to gather anywhere socially in large numbers. Especially not in bars. So, he came up with a scheme to change that. Instead of hunting down cocktail party after cocktail party in the hopes of meeting women, he planned to create a permanent, public cocktail party that felt like Friday night.

At the time, meeting other singles at a bar was a novel idea. Time Magazine even wrote about the growing trend of "dating bars" in 1967, only a few years after Fridays opened its doors. These businesses catered to singles specifically. In fact, the term "singles bar" emerged from this and was still going strong through the 1970s. But while the trend began dying out in the '80s and early '90s, Fridays remained.