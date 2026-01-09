This Popular Restaurant Chain Started In The Mid-1960s And Only Has Under 80 Locations Left. What Happened?

Many chain restaurants come on strong, peak, and then slowly disappear, but it's still a shock when a brand that was at the center of food culture for decades shrinks to nothing. Still, that has become an increasing possibility for many restaurants in the struggling casual dining industry. Buca di Beppo and Red Lobster went bankrupt in 2024, Hooters did in 2025, and plenty of big names like Denny's, Applebee's, and Outback Steakhouse are in decline. But no other chain restaurant has fallen as far in recent years as TGI Fridays.

Many of those shrinking big names still seem unlikely to close completely, as Chapter 11 bankruptcy is sometimes just a bump in the road for restaurants. However, TGI Fridays looks to be in dire trouble. Founded in 1965, at its peak in the 2000s, the casual bar and grill had around 600 locations nationwide. At the end of 2025, the brand had less than 80.

That's not just a big decline from the 2000s, but a huge drop from the 270 individual TGI Fridays locations at the beginning of 2024, and even the 133 it had when it filed for bankruptcy just before 2025. While most of those recent closures were the result of the company declaring bankruptcy in 2024, the brand had been declining for years. For a restaurant that once defined the whole idea of casual dining, this is quite shocking. So, what went wrong?