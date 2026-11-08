12 Irish Whiskeys To Try If You Like Jameson

Jameson is one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands of Irish whiskey, and it's easy to see why. It has an approachable character that makes it easy to drink and it's also an excellent addition to many cocktails. For those wanting to journey through the wondrous world of Irish whiskey, it's the place you have to start. But if you want to start looking beyond Jameson, what are the best bottles out there? Thankfully, there are plenty of options. These can be difficult to narrow down, which is why I've come up with 12 that I've personally enjoyed over the years.

I didn't want this to simply be a list of the best beginner Irish whiskeys, as we already have that covered. Instead, I wanted to pick bottles that had something in common with Jameson while also introducing you to their own unique style. This will allow you to expand your love of Irish whiskey while still enjoying something that tastes familiar. I've spent years exploring whiskey, including tasting a wide range of Irish expressions, and I've used that experience to come up with bottles that I'm sure you'll love if you're a Jameson fan. The biggest issue you'll have is deciding which of these bottles to buy first.

Prices are as of the date of publication, based on 750-milliliter bottles, and may vary based on region.