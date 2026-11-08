12 Irish Whiskeys To Try If You Like Jameson
Jameson is one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands of Irish whiskey, and it's easy to see why. It has an approachable character that makes it easy to drink and it's also an excellent addition to many cocktails. For those wanting to journey through the wondrous world of Irish whiskey, it's the place you have to start. But if you want to start looking beyond Jameson, what are the best bottles out there? Thankfully, there are plenty of options. These can be difficult to narrow down, which is why I've come up with 12 that I've personally enjoyed over the years.
I didn't want this to simply be a list of the best beginner Irish whiskeys, as we already have that covered. Instead, I wanted to pick bottles that had something in common with Jameson while also introducing you to their own unique style. This will allow you to expand your love of Irish whiskey while still enjoying something that tastes familiar. I've spent years exploring whiskey, including tasting a wide range of Irish expressions, and I've used that experience to come up with bottles that I'm sure you'll love if you're a Jameson fan. The biggest issue you'll have is deciding which of these bottles to buy first.
Prices are as of the date of publication, based on 750-milliliter bottles, and may vary based on region.
Jameson Triple Triple
If you love a classic bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey, you may enjoy its signature smoothness and notes of sweet vanilla and caramel, along with a little toasted wood, orchard fruits, and gentle warmth. The Jameson Triple Triple builds on this flavor profile while offering a slightly different look. The whiskey gets its name from the triple distillation process, which is common with Irish whiskey, along with using three types of casks. They are the commonly used bourbon and sherry casks, along with a third chestnut barrel. It's that third cask that helps to add an extra dimension without sacrificing any of the elegance classic Jameson is known for.
The nose is similar to the regular Jameson bottle, but it just has an additional layer of depth and warmth. The palate continues this theme with a honeyed sweetness and creamy vanilla. These flavors are a touch richer and layered than you may be used to, but the flavors remain impressively balanced. A touch of warming spice comes through on the finish, which nicely lingers. A bottle of Jameson Triple Triple is priced at $29.49 at Total Wine, meaning it's also not a huge jump in cost. For fans of Jameson, looking at the distillery's other expressions is a logical choice, with the Triple Triple being a great first step.
Bushmills Original
There is a good reason why Irish bottles are often seen as an easy introduction to whiskey: Even the more affordable bottles are deliciously smooth and easy to drink. There are a few good examples of that, with Bushmills Original being one of the best. Here you get a combination of triple-distilled single-malt whiskey with a lighter Irish grain whiskey, creating a silky and versatile blend. A bottle is priced at $22.99 at Total Wine, making it slightly cheaper than Jameson, which is priced at $23.99 on the same site.
The whiskey is fairly light and fruity, which you immediately notice on the nose. As you taste it, you'll appreciate how a similar freshness runs right through the tasting experience. That is aided by some orchard fruits along with sweet malt, vanilla, and caramel. It's relatively light-bodied, with a clean, gently warming finish that doesn't linger too long or overwhelm the senses. It's able to provide these notes without any sense of harshness, allowing you to easily enjoy it neat. Both are similar, but I find Jameson to be a little more complex, whereas Bushmills is more refreshing.
Powers Gold Label
Powers Gold Label is a great buy for anyone looking for more spice and character from their Irish whiskey. It's triple distilled, like Jameson, but its blend of pot still and grain whiskey gives it a unique personality. It's priced at $33.99 at Total Wine, meaning it's slightly more expensive than Jameson but is worth exploring for the small jump in price. It's one of the best Irish whiskeys you can buy; you'll love the full-bodied flavor profile it provides, along with its beautiful balance. The light nose of apple and pear pairs well with the deep spice that follows on the palate.
On your first sip, you'll still get to enjoy plenty of sweetness, which mainly presents in the form of vanilla and caramel. Then, you'll get a warm, peppery kick that coats your taste buds and is supported by nutmeg and cinnamon. It gives the whiskey more of a bolder character than you may be used to, while still offering a classic smoothness. Those spices continue onto a warm finish, which is great if you enjoy whiskey with a little more bite. Powers Gold Label allows you to dip your toe into whiskeys with a little more intensity without straying from the familiar territory of Jameson.
Kilbeggan
If you're a fan of Jameson, it makes sense to explore some of the other big names in Irish whiskey, like Bushmills. Yet, there is plenty of joy and intrigue to be found in distilleries that aren't quite as famous, with Kilbeggan being a great example. The brand traces its roots back to 1757, but it shut its doors in 1953. After being revived in 2007 by determined locals, it now produces whiskey that has that beautiful approachable character that's reminiscent of Jameson. It's able to do this while still having a similar affordable price tag of $23.97 on Wine.com.
The nose is light and fresh, with standout lemon zest and honey notes. That honey transfers nicely to the palate, where it's joined by other sweet flavors like caramel and toffee. There is a little malted biscuit with faint notes of almond, pepper and citrus. Compared to Jameson, it's a little more malty in character, and its sweetness is straightforward. It's a whiskey that is easy to appreciate, and its versatility allows it to be enjoyed for a range of occasions. Its stronger maltiness makes it a particularly good option for mixing with ginger ale and cola.
Tullamore D.E.W. 12-year
The regular Tullamore D.E.W. is a good choice for Jameson fans, but I feel Bushmills Original is already a suitable and affordable alternative. The 12-year Tullamore D.E.W. bottle is a significant step-up in quality, but with that comes a step-up in price, at $51.99 at Total Wine. Although the cost is higher, you get deeper tasting notes, creating a richer, more developed drinking experience. It manages to do this while retaining the balance and drinkability that makes Irish whiskey so appealing. You can sense this on the nose, as you get a lovely mix of sweet aromas with a little ripe fruit and toasted wood.
Upon tasting, you'll notice its creamy and full-bodied mouthfeel, which is an indicator of its extended aging. That mouthfeel supports an elegant range of flavors, such as dried fruit, caramel, and milk chocolate. However, the other notes of roasted nuts, cinnamon, and oak help to give it plenty of balance and structure. Add a long finish with gentle oak spice, and you'll realize the extra money was a worthy investment.
The connection to Jameson lies in a similar underlying balance of flavors. However, the Tullamore D.E.W. 12-Year-Old offers a more mature and nuanced flavor profile. It's the type of whiskey that will appeal to those who are only interested in drinking their whiskey neat.
Teeling Single Grain
All of the whiskeys we've looked at so far are blended, but this Teeling bottle is a little different. It's a single-grain whiskey, which is a bit of a misleading title. With this type of Irish whiskey, the "single" means it was made at one distillery, as multiple grains can be used. In this instance, the grain combination is 95% corn and 5% malted barley. The corn sweetens the whiskey, but it still has plenty of nuance. That's helped by its maturation, with American red wine barrels being used for the entire process. That wine-cask influence gives it a distinctive fruity character while retaining the lovely sweetness that will make it appeal to fans of Jameson.
This red berry fruitiness is evident on the nose, along with some ripe grapes. Those notes do transfer to the palate but aren't as dominant as you may expect. This is partly because you're met with a high level of vanilla, caramel, and honey sweetness. A warm cinnamon spice and soft oak accompany these flavors, leading to a finish that is relatively short but leaves no hint of harshness. The biggest difference between Teeling Single Grain and Jameson is the fruit profile, with the Teeling bottle having much more pronounced red-fruit notes. At $48.99 at Total Wine, it's good value for those wanting to sample the delights of a single grain whiskey.
The Dubliner Bourbon Cask
The Dubliner is another whiskey that offers a similar level of quality to Jameson — and at a similar price. Produced in Dublin, this blended Irish whiskey is matured in bourbon casks, and that influence gives it many of the qualities associated with American whiskey. That mainly comes from its vanilla sweetness, caramel notes, and gentle spice. As with many of the bottles here, it features a light and fruity nose, with the pears and apples giving it a particularly pleasant aroma. These notes then transfer well to the tasting, and are presented with a clean and gentle profile.
What you're not going to get here is a huge breadth of flavor, but the same can be said for Jameson. Instead, both excel in their sweetness and versatility. Neither demands extensive experience to appreciate, and both can also be excellent additions to cocktails. The Dubliner is also one of the best choices for those who enjoy making an Irish coffee. 750-milliliter bottles average around $32 on Wine Searcher, meaning you can try something a little different without breaking the bank.
Slane Triple Casked
As with the Jameson Triple Triple above, this Slane whiskey is both triple-distilled and triple-casked. The three types of wood used here are virgin oak, seasoned Tennessee whiskey barrels, and Oloroso sherry casks. Each contributes something different, creating a layered flavor profile that remains approachable while offering plenty to explore. If this sounds expensive, you may be pleasantly surprised by the $31.99 price tag at Total Wine.
The nose hints at these deeper flavors, as the fruits present are much richer and darker than in many other bottles here. The flavor from the sherry cask doesn't always transfer directly to the palate, but it does here, as you can taste that influence along with other sweet flavors such as caramel and butterscotch. Warm baking spices and oak help to give it balance and prevent it from being overly sweet. This balance is similar to Jameson, but it's more flavorful and layered. That does mean it isn't quite as easy-drinking, but it will suit drinkers who can appreciate a pronounced cask influence. It's well worth trying and excellent value for money.
The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth
Here we have another whiskey that is triple casked and triple distilled. The combination used here is bourbon, marsala, and sherry casks. It's an affordable Irish whiskey at $19.99 on Caskers, and is similar to Jameson in terms of smoothness and approachability. However, it does have a slightly different balance of flavors. There is another "triple" here too, as it's a blend of three different types of whiskey: single grain, single malt, and single pot still. You get a hint of all these influences with a unique combination of aromas, such as tropical fruit, dark chocolate, and cinnamon.
There is the classical sweetness you'd expect on the nose too, and this develops on the palate as smooth toffee and vanilla. There it's joined by a bright fruitiness, gentle baking spices, and a touch of oak. A little of that chocolate also comes through, giving it a polished level of depth, especially for a low-cost whiskey. The finish is fairly long too, with the highlight being a lingering caramel. It has a more varied flavor profile than Jameson and is a little richer, but perhaps not quite as smooth. The Busker is an easy way to broaden your Irish whiskey horizons without jumping into the deep end.
McConnell's 5-Year
This whiskey is a little different, as it has more spice and character than Jameson. McConnell's 5-Year is still fairly straightforward, but it serves as a useful introduction to a slightly bolder style. That partly comes from its five years of maturation, which brings in a few unique flavors while still helping to achieve a sumptuous vanilla sweetness. Available for $34.99 at Total Wine, its nose is quite basic, but it offers a pleasant range of sweet notes. The palate is importantly nuanced, though you'll focus on its smooth and creamy mouthfeel before deciphering its range of flavors.
Within that creamy mouthfeel comes deep flavors of toffee, butterscotch, and vanilla. Then comes a surprisingly high level of spice especially in the form of pepper. That combines with toasted wood to give it plenty of balance, with the mix of sweetness, spice, and oak continuing onto the medium-length finish. Its more pronounced spice gives it a slightly different personality from Jameson's Original, but it's still far from an intimidating whiskey. McConnell's 5-Year is an ideal starting point for those looking to explore a more oaky and peppery Irish whiskey.
Glendalough Single Grain Double Barrel
This expression from Glendalough is another Irish whiskey with a unique personality. As the name suggests, it has been matured in two barrels: one bourbon and the other Oloroso sherry. What's intriguing here is how the barrel influences have much more of an impact on the end product than the triple-barreled whiskeys we've looked at thus far. Specifically, you can clearly taste the familiar vanilla sweetness of American oak, along with the richer, fruitier character associated with sherry maturation. You can enjoy these notes on the nose, alongside some bright fruits and warm spices.
Butterscotch will greet you on the first sip, amply supported by honey and brown sugar. Then the dried fruits make an appearance and develop into more specific notes of cherries, raisins, and figs. Additional depth comes from a peppery spice, toasted oak, and a gentle nuttiness. It gives it a more layered profile than you might expect from a straightforward grain expression. It's a fantastic whiskey for anyone wanting a clear example of how different barrels can affect what you taste in the glass, and at $25.99 at Total Wine, it's well worth the cost.
Redbreast 12-Year
As you've probably noticed over the last few selections, I've taken a little detour away from the qualities of Jameson. That's because I wanted to include some tantalizing choices if you have an interest in Irish whiskey and want to try something a little different. Before you get into premium high-end expressions, there's probably no better bottle to try than Redbreast 12-Year. Available for $54.69 at Total Wine, it's a single pot still Irish whiskey that is both rich and complex. It's that richness that makes it different from Jameson, though it retains much of the softness that Jameson also offers.
The nose is rich and fruity, and so is the whiskey itself. It has a full-bodied and creamy mouthfeel, allowing you to enjoy beautiful flavors of vanilla and toffee. Along with this, you get a wide range of baking spices and bright orchard fruits. With depth from hints of walnut, toasted oak, and sherry, it's a whiskey that is well worth its elevated price tag. It has many of the features of Jameson, but they're much more substantial. You'll enjoy finding new notes with each sip, as this is a whiskey that demands to be drunk neat.
Methodology
I have vast experience in exploring whiskey, and I've enjoyed Jameson on countless occasions. It's a great bottle, but it's nice to see how different distilleries compare. This led me to explore the best of what Ireland has to offer — a journey you can now go on. For this list, I focused on the Irish whiskeys that offer something appealing to Jameson fans. I considered characteristics such as smoothness, sweetness, and overall drinkability. I wanted to choose bottles that share some of Jameson's defining qualities while offering their own personality.
I also wanted to include a few selections towards the end that will allow you to sample the more premium side of Irish whiskey. My aim wasn't simply to find whiskeys that taste identical to Jameson, but to identify bottles that make sense to purchase, based on my tasting experience.