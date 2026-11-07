8 Ways Domino's Innovations Changed Pizza Delivery

Sure, there are several different pizza chains out there to choose from for those nights when you just don't feel like cooking, or even a delicious frozen pizza just isn't going to do the trick. However, there are few of these chains that are quite as iconic as Domino's. Of course, it's a Goliath in the pizza chain landscape, with over 22,500 locations across the world. But Domino's also stands out from the competition due to the fact that it's been such an innovator in the industry. In fact, many pizza delivery conventions that may seem standard to you are thanks to this popular chain.

We're taking a closer look at some of Domino's innovations that have shaped pizza delivery over the years ... and those that are still pushing delivery forward. In an era where you can get basically any kind of food delivered to your doorstep, Domino's commitment to continual innovation in this space is unique and often creative. And yes, you should totally order a pie to enjoy while reading up on how Domino's has changed pizza delivery.