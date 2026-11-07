Transform A Pound Of Ground Beef Into A Tasty Shake Shack Copycat In Just 30 Minutes

There are certain scenarios in life that call for a fancy meal. A celebration, perhaps, or a big anniversary or birthday. But there are other moments when you just want something simple -– like a good old-fashioned fast food run. The issue is that you still need to leave your house to make that happen, and those types of meals don't always leave us feeling the best. The good news is that if you're craving Shake Shack, you can make a perfect copycat cheeseburger at home in minutes.

Tasting Table was granted access to the recipe for Shake Shack's classic cheeseburger, as well as the restaurant's secret sauce back in 2017. All you need for the patties is one pound of cold ground beef, which is transformed through a careful smashing process. The key is to start with one-inch-thick pucks. You should only have enough meat for four of them.

The patties should also be cooked on a hot cast-iron skillet with plenty of room for the best results. Mark Rosati, the culinary director of Shake Shack, likes to double the pressure by pressing down on the patties with one heavy metal spatula and then using another to push on the first. This will flatten the meat quickly and lead to a better sear. Here is the exact moment to smash burger patties for perfect results.