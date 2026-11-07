Transform A Pound Of Ground Beef Into A Tasty Shake Shack Copycat In Just 30 Minutes
There are certain scenarios in life that call for a fancy meal. A celebration, perhaps, or a big anniversary or birthday. But there are other moments when you just want something simple -– like a good old-fashioned fast food run. The issue is that you still need to leave your house to make that happen, and those types of meals don't always leave us feeling the best. The good news is that if you're craving Shake Shack, you can make a perfect copycat cheeseburger at home in minutes.
Tasting Table was granted access to the recipe for Shake Shack's classic cheeseburger, as well as the restaurant's secret sauce back in 2017. All you need for the patties is one pound of cold ground beef, which is transformed through a careful smashing process. The key is to start with one-inch-thick pucks. You should only have enough meat for four of them.
The patties should also be cooked on a hot cast-iron skillet with plenty of room for the best results. Mark Rosati, the culinary director of Shake Shack, likes to double the pressure by pressing down on the patties with one heavy metal spatula and then using another to push on the first. This will flatten the meat quickly and lead to a better sear. Here is the exact moment to smash burger patties for perfect results.
Tips for the best Shake Shack copycat smash burgers
The final part of this transformation is to resist the urge to touch the burgers until the edges are browned and crispy. This should take about two and a half minutes. Then you can flip and top with cheese for the final fry. You don't want to overcook smash burgers –- the second side should only need about one more minute. Serve on potato buns or brioche for a classic finish and top with lettuce, tomato, and your other favorite toppings.
The best crispy smash burgers start with ground beef that has an 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio, so check the label at the store. Ground chuck works well if you can find it. Shake Shack likes to butter and toast its burger buns for more flavor and load the tops up with a sauce made from mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickle brine, and cayenne. Our easy smash burger recipe follows a similar method.
This creamy burger topping would also be delicious, and premade, store-bought burger sauces can work wonders, too. If you want the whole Shake Shack experience, you can also try making some crinkle-cut fries. The burgers will taste better when eaten right away, but you can store them for three to four days in the refrigerator. Reheat in the oven or air fryer instead of the microwave for the best texture.