This Creamy, Spicy Topping Takes Your Burger To The Next Level
The right way to build a great burger requires careful attention to all the components: the formation, seasoning and sear of the patty, the composition and toasty-ness of the bun, and the proper selection and order of toppings. But we can't underestimate the power of the sauce, which, ideally, brings everything together. A chipotle sauce can add depth when made with sour cream, lime juice, and chipotle peppers, adding everything a burger needs — smoke, heat, acidity, and creaminess — without changing the patty itself.
Part of the reason chipotle sauce works so well on burgers comes down to balance. Burgers are rich and fatty, so they are counterbalanced by acidity and heat, which keeps the eating experience from feeling too heavy. Lime juice adds tangy brightness, and the grounded, smoky-spicy chipotle peppers complement the already char-grilled flavors of the meat. The fat in the sour cream grounds the spiciness and helps it distribute evenly. When done right, a sauce like this can make every bite taste coherent, seasoned, and satisfying.
Creamy sauces like sour cream, crema, and mayonnaise are emulsions, meaning fat and liquid are held together in a stable mixture. They're excellent carriers of flavor, which is why added ingredients like chipotle can be blended into the base without separating. The key is to pick thick or paste-like ingredients, since watery additions can break the emulsion and cause the sauce to become runny. You can adjust the spice level, increase the acidity, or add sweetness with ingredients like hot honey. Mixing your own sauces is one of the easiest ways to experiment in the kitchen, a gateway technique to the restaurant-quality, signature burgers of your dreams.
Creamy sauce science
Chipotle sauce is just one example of how you can throw together an easy, creamy DIY sauce that can elevate a burger, and once you start experimenting, the only limit is your imagination and personal taste. You can stick with full sour cream, try a blend of sour cream and mayonnaise, or try just mayo, which makes it an aioli. Garlic aioli is a good place to start — just blend roasted garlic into mayo — and the same concept applies to pesto, miso, and gochujang. Blue cheese dressing and secret-sauce combos of various condiments like barbecue mayo or sriracha mayo are also popular burger sauces because they combine creamy texture and bold flavors.
A helpful way to think about building burger sauces is to follow a simple formula. Start with a creamy base, add something acidic, something spicy, some salt, and some aromatics. Just like the mayonnaise mixed with lemon juice, zest, and roasted garlic becomes garlic aioli, you can also combine yogurt mixed with garden herbs and a splash of red or balsamic vinegar, or labneh blended with some za'atar, a chunk of preserved lemon, and some harissa. Once you get the formula down, it's easy and fun to build sauces from ingredients you already have in the fridge.
Regarding the structural role of saucing in the architecture of a burger, spreading sauce on both the top and bottom of the bun will help distribute the flavor evenly, and also protect the bun from soaking up too much grease from the patty. Layering the sauce with the toppings can help create contrast between the rich, acidic, and fresh elements, which is what helps a burger taste balanced.