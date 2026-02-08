Here's The Exact Moment To Smash Burger Patties For Perfect Results

Smash burgers have been all the rage for the last decade or so, and for good reason. They offer a different textural experience than burgers with more traditional thick patties, as the thin layers of ground beef are pressed into a hot pan, giving the edges a chance to crisp up and caramelize. Plus, they are easy to fix at home, especially with our tips for making the ultimate smash burger; however, the most important step is knowing exactly when to smash the ground beef.

While it may seem counterintuitive to everything you've been taught about making burgers, the key to great smash ones is to press the meat down almost as soon as it touches the hot pan or griddle. Unlike a traditional patty, where you should avoid pressing down as it cooks for fear of squeezing out the juices, a smash patty should actually be flattened within the first 30 seconds of the meat hitting the pan. When the beef is pressed firmly onto the hot pan almost immediately, it gives the patty a chance to form that deliciously seared, brown, crispy crust, thanks to the Maillard reaction. Since the thin layer of beef cooks so quickly, flattening out the patty right away allows more time to let that crust develop without the risk of overcooking the meat.