Here's The Exact Moment To Smash Burger Patties For Perfect Results
Smash burgers have been all the rage for the last decade or so, and for good reason. They offer a different textural experience than burgers with more traditional thick patties, as the thin layers of ground beef are pressed into a hot pan, giving the edges a chance to crisp up and caramelize. Plus, they are easy to fix at home, especially with our tips for making the ultimate smash burger; however, the most important step is knowing exactly when to smash the ground beef.
While it may seem counterintuitive to everything you've been taught about making burgers, the key to great smash ones is to press the meat down almost as soon as it touches the hot pan or griddle. Unlike a traditional patty, where you should avoid pressing down as it cooks for fear of squeezing out the juices, a smash patty should actually be flattened within the first 30 seconds of the meat hitting the pan. When the beef is pressed firmly onto the hot pan almost immediately, it gives the patty a chance to form that deliciously seared, brown, crispy crust, thanks to the Maillard reaction. Since the thin layer of beef cooks so quickly, flattening out the patty right away allows more time to let that crust develop without the risk of overcooking the meat.
Smash early, firmly, and once
The great thing about smash burgers is that you don't have to spend time carefully crafting the ideal patty shape, as you can just work portions of ground beef into balls. The weight from your heavy metal spatula or another sturdy, flat surface will distribute the ground beef into a relatively even circle as it's pressed down. Smash burger patties are perfect in their imperfections and don't need to be impeccably round to be delicious. In fact, a bit of unevenness around the edges allows them to get even crispier, making for amazing textures as you eat the burger.
Depending on how much ground beef you use per patty, they will cook very quickly, especially if you have smaller balls and opt for two patties per burger instead of just one. Smash burger patties usually only need to cook for about a minute per side, even less for smaller portions. The sooner you smash the beef into the hot pan, the better. Another key to the ultimate smash burger is using higher-fat beef, around 20%. Not only does this boost flavor, but the extra fat coming off the meat ensures the patty releases effortlessly from the pan once cooked. Try your hand at home with our easy smash burger recipe.